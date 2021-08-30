Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: A pleasant ‘Celebration’ weekend with ‘Days of Our Lives’ stars in Rhode Island

On August 28 and 29, six “Days of Our Lives” actors participated in a Star Struck fan event entitled “Celebration 2021” in Providence, Rhode Island, which was hosted by Paul and Keith. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Judi Evans
Judi Evans. Photo Courtesy of NBC
Judi Evans. Photo Courtesy of NBC

On August 28 and 29, six “Days of Our Lives” actors participated in a Star Struck fan event entitled “Celebration 2021” in Providence, Rhode Island, which was hosted by Paul and Keith. Digital Journal has the recap.

These actors included Victoria Konefal, Billy Flynn, Matthew Ashford, Judi Evans, Bryan Dattilo, and newcomer Carson Boatman. Strict COVID guidelines and protocols were in place in an effort to keep both the actors and fans safe and rightfully so (especially with the Delta variant spike).

Victoria Konefal
Victoria Konefal. Courtesy of NATAS, Daytime Emmys

On August 28, morning breakfast was served at the Raddison Hotel’s University Ballroom, and the actors signed autographed photos; moreover, several fans were able to take group photos with actors in a socially distanced fashion.

In the “Question and Answer” component of the event, the actors responded to such questions as what some of their favorite storylines were, what superpower they would want to have if given the opportunity, as well as what they envisioned the high school versions of themselves doing at this stage of their lives.

Carson Boatman
Carson Boatman headshot. Photo Credit: Mishone Feigin

Judi Evans noted that she would have been a doctor, while Carson Boatman stated that he didn’t know what he wanted to do, though he is glad that he ended up being an actor. Victoria Konefal would have been a criminal psychologist, while Matthew Ashford would have still wanted to do something in the arts (fortunately for him, it “worked out”). Bryan Dattilo shared that he would have been a psychologist.

Billy Flynn
Billy Flynn. Photo Courtesy of ‘Maurice Benard State of Mind’

After a lunch break, an intimate group of fans gathered for a “Celebration Party Dinner and Dance,” which took place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

In the “Farewell Breakfast” on the following day (August 29), the actors participated in a “Singo Bingo” activity that was hosted by Rhonda Ervin, who encouraged everybody to donate to their local nonprofit organizations especially during the trying times that the world is going through.

“Even in the hard uncertain times we are in, there is still the possibility to have fun,” exclaimed Christine Pane Carnazza, fan and attendee. “Seeing the actors, old friends, and making new friends made this event truly special.”

“I had an amazing time at the event this weekend despite how different it was with all the Covid restrictions. I needed to see my ‘Days’ peeps and enjoy something I love very much after the passing of my boyfriend, Tim. The event definitely delivered that and a whole lot more,” said Sabine Flynn, fan and attendee.

Compliments once again to Paul and Keith of Star Struck Fan Events for organizing a memorable daytime fan event with some “Days of Our Lives” fan-favorite stars.

To learn more about Star Struck Fan Events and their upcoming events, check out their official website.

In this article:Billy Flynn, days of our lives, Event, Fan, Judi Evans, star struck, victoria koneal
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

16 hours ago
Fake news on the rise ahead of Mexico elections Fake news on the rise ahead of Mexico elections

Social Media

Op-Ed: Sycophantic news – The future of useless non-information?

This type of news is clutter; it’s noise, interfering with real information. Factual bases are rare if they exist at all. Sycophantic news is...

11 hours ago
US hits IS targets in Afghanistan, says new airport attack 'likely' US hits IS targets in Afghanistan, says new airport attack 'likely'

World

US carries out air strike to stop car bomb in Kabul

Afghans hoping to leave Taliban-controlled Afghanistan queue at the main entrance gate of Kabul airport - Copyright AFP WAKIL KOHSARDavid FOXThe United States said...

24 hours ago
Philippine 'circumcision season' underway after virus delays Philippine 'circumcision season' underway after virus delays

World

Philippine 'circumcision season' underway after virus delays

The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the practice as key to entering manhood -...

19 hours ago