Paul Telfer of ‘Days of Our Lives’ to participate in virtual fan events, remembers John Aniston

Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer of “Days of Our Lives” will participate in various virtual fan events that help charitable causes.

Telfer is known for playing the role of Xander Kiriakis on the hit Peacock daytime drama series “Days of Our Lives.”

Most recently, he paid a moving homage to the late but great “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston (known for playing the iconic Victor Kiriakis on the show, and for being Jennifer Aniston’s father), who passed away at the age of 89.

In the following video clip, he shared his favorite memory about working with John Aniston.

Spectrum

On Friday, January 13th, he will participate in a virtual fan event with his fans. To learn more about this Spectrum Zoom event, check out their official website.

A portion of the proceeds, benefits True Colors United. The nonprofit organization True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people.

Star Image Entertainment

​Two days later, on January 15, he will be a part of yet another online fan event, this time with his “Days of Our Lives” co-star Emily O’Brien, and it will be for Star Image Entertainment, where the proceeds go towards the Canadian nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport. For more information, check out the Star Image Entertainment Facebook page.

To learn more about actor Paul Telfer, follow him on Instagram.