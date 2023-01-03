Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Paul Telfer of ‘Days of Our Lives’ to participate in virtual fan events, remembers John Aniston

Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer of “Days of Our Lives” will participate in various virtual fan events that help charitable causes.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Paul Telfer
Paul Telfer. Photo Courtesy of Bjoern Kommerell
Paul Telfer. Photo Courtesy of Bjoern Kommerell

Emmy-nominated actor Paul Telfer of “Days of Our Lives” will participate in various virtual fan events that help charitable causes.

Telfer is known for playing the role of Xander Kiriakis on the hit Peacock daytime drama series “Days of Our Lives.”

Most recently, he paid a moving homage to the late but great “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston (known for playing the iconic Victor Kiriakis on the show, and for being Jennifer Aniston’s father), who passed away at the age of 89.

In the following video clip, he shared his favorite memory about working with John Aniston.

Spectrum

On Friday, January 13th, he will participate in a virtual fan event with his fans. To learn more about this Spectrum Zoom event, check out their official website.

A portion of the proceeds, benefits True Colors United. The nonprofit organization True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people.

Star Image Entertainment

​Two days later, on January 15, he will be a part of yet another online fan event, this time with his “Days of Our Lives” co-star Emily O’Brien, and it will be for Star Image Entertainment, where the proceeds go towards the Canadian nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport. For more information, check out the Star Image Entertainment Facebook page.

To learn more about actor Paul Telfer, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, days of our lives, Daytime, Drama, john aniston, Paul Telfer, peacock, victor kiriakis, Xander Kiriakis
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

An undated image released by Stellantis N.V. on January 4, 2023, shows Archer's vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), called Midnight An undated image released by Stellantis N.V. on January 4, 2023, shows Archer's vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), called Midnight

Tech & Science

Stellantis to build electric ‘air taxis’ with Archer

Global automaker Stellantis will produce electric "air taxis" developed by US aviation company Archer.

14 hours ago

Business

Salesforce cuts about 10 percent of its workforce

Salesforce said Wednesday that it will cut approximately 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate footprint.

16 hours ago

Business

At CES tech mega-show, driverless cars show promise, limitations

Despite steady advances, however, robo-travel has yet to take over the open roads requiring "a fully attentive driver."

21 hours ago

Business

GM beats Toyota in US auto sales on strong demand

General Motors overtook Japanese carmaker Toyota in US automobile sales last year.

16 hours ago