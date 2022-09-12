Patricia Clarkson wins 2022 Emmy Award for ‘State of the Union’

Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson in 'State of the Union.' Photo Credit: Laura Radford, Sundance TV

Academy Award nominee Patricia Clarkson has a major reason to be proud. She won the 2022 Emmy Award for her incredible performance in “State of the Union.”

Clarkson won the coveted Emmy for “Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.”

She bested fellow nominees Jacinte Blankenship of “Intersection,” Desi Lydic of “Desi Lydic Foxsplains,” Rhea Seehorn of “Cooper’s Bar,” and Sydnee Washington of “Bridesman.”

Clarkson played the role of Ellen opposite Brendan Gleeson, who also scored an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” for playing Scott.

The short-form series “State of the Union” was created by Nick Hornby, and directed by acclaimed director Stephen Frears. It premiered on February 14th on SundanceTV.

The trailer for “State of the Union” may be seen below.

