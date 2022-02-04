Nothing is as it seems in this week’s releases

A scene from 'Superhost' courtesy of RLJE Films

This week’s releases include a vacation rental nightmare; a magical puppy; an extreme exercise of faith; a challenging retirement; a widow in distress; and a pair of excellent hosts.

Paramount Home Entertainment

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

When Emily (Darby Camp) discovers her little red puppy named Clifford has grown ten feet overnight, she turns to her eccentric Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) for help. But when a mad scientist (Tony Hale) tries to capture the larger-than-life playful pup, it takes the entire neighborhood to hide Clifford as they race across the city.

Much like the children’s books the film is based on, the story concept is adorable — and even more so as this red puppy is more tangible than the one on the page. Emily doesn’t have many friends, so she establishes a strong and immediate attachment to Clifford that is tested by the entities trying to separate them. Of course, an oversized dog is as funny as a bull in a China shop in almost all situations, so there is plenty to be amused by throughout their adventure to save the pup from being a science experiment. One of the key surprises in the film are the number of comedic actors in the cast, including John Cleese, Keenan Thompson, David Alan Grier, Horatio Sanz, Paul Rodriguez and Russell Peters.

Special features include: deleted scenes; “Part of the Pack”; “Acting is for the Dogs”; “The Magic of Bridwell”; and “Tips & Tricks for Taking Care of a 10-Foot Dog.” (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Acorn TV

Finding Alice: Series 1 (DVD)

Shortly after moving into their newly finished dream house, Alice’s (Keeley Hawes) partner, Harry (Jason Merrells), dies from falling down the stairs. Harry designed the house himself, so it’s weird, wonderful and impractical — and one more disorientation for Alice to endure along with her sense of loss and abandonment. Her beloved partner of 20 years is gone and now she can’t even find the fridge. To add to her problems, Alice discovers that Harry had a habit of hiding stuff he didn’t want to deal with, and his sudden death kicks up a storm of secrets, debt and suspicion that Alice must confront to move forward with her life.

This is every loved one’s worst nightmare. As if a sudden death is not bad enough, to discover secrets that could ultimately destroy the life of those left behind is devastating. Alice trusted that Harry had everything covered, but it turns out he lived like he couldn’t die soon, leaving her and their daughter, Charlotte (Isabella Pappas), standing precariously on the edge of ruin and despair. Neither the paternal or maternal grandparents are especially helpful, though Alice’s father does provide some useful advice on occasion. The unfortunate part of this narrative is the season ends after only six episodes, concluding on less of a cliff-hanger than an incomplete thought. Introducing a few new story elements in the last episode, the show just suddenly stops without properly setting up these plots for next season.

There are no special features. (Acorn TV)

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Fortress (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

Robert (Bruce Willis) is a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods. One day, his estranged son (Jesse Metcalfe) drives to the camp for a visit — but he’s followed by Robert’s old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray). As the site is besieged by Balzary’s attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker. But are its steel walls and advanced weapons powerful enough to match Balzary’s bloodthirsty plans for revenge?

Unlike Willis’ other retiree movie (R.E.D.), this time his character is holed up in an out-of-the-way home for senior operatives with surprising levels of onsite security. Unfortunately, most of them are little to no match for Balzary’s hit team, which makes quick work of getting to their target. The film seems to severely struggle with its direction and the bizarre plot point that brings them all together in this otherwise senseless action movie. Other TV alum also made the cast as Shannen Doherty plays a military officer who shares a past with Robert and was assigned to the covert location.

There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Saint Maud (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

Maud (Morfydd Clark), a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul (Jennifer Ehle) — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Many stories of people who find religion late in life portray fanatics — devotees obsessed with their calling and convinced of only one way to live a righteous life. Yet, Maud repeatedly indulges in sin when she feels distressed. She never really fit in and has now taken on the responsibility of caring for the critically ill, so even if they fail to mesh it’s for a limited time. After meeting her latest charge, an aging former dancer still clinging to her vices, Maud becomes determined to save her soul. The result is not what she desired, sending Maud into a spiral of madness and delusions, making her faith a detriment to her health. Writer-director Rose Glass creates a frenetic atmosphere for her feature debut, while Clark genuinely captures Maud’s quiet madness.

Special features include: commentary by writer-director Rose Glass; and “A Higher Calling: The Rapture of Saint Maud.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

RLJE Films

Superhost (Blu-ray)

Teddy (Osric Chau) and Claire (Sara Canning) are travel vloggers who run a channel called “SUPERHOST,” where they share their experiences in and around vacation homes and, until recently, had become successful doing it. With a dwindling subscriber count, they find the perfect opportunity to create content that people want to see when they meet Rebecca (Gracie Gillam), the host of their most recent trip. Slowly, they start to realize that something isn’t right with Rebecca and, as they investigate further, they unlock a horrifying truth. She doesn’t just want a great review, she wants something far worse.

This movie begins in very familiar territory as many travellers use vacation rentals when away from home. Vlogging is another recognizable realm as everyone seems to be trying to profit from online videos and reviews. Teddy and Claire appear to be a fun couple, but their approach to their business is very different, creating some occasional tension. In the meantime, Rebecca is beyond quirky, generally presenting as a total psycho, which Gillam portrays to a tee and serves as the film’s larger-than-life highlight. Barbara Crampton also has a small but interesting role in the thriller. Unfortunately, when it all finally hits the fan, the poor choices of Teddy and Claire take audiences right out of the movie, which then ends on an entirely predictable display of cynicism and apathy.

Special features include: commentary by writer-director Brandon Christensen; behind-the-scenes featurette; “Shooting in a Pandemic”; “Superhost Visual FX”; “Scaredycats” Episodes 1 & 2; bloopers; and photo gallery. (RLJE Films)

Paramount Home Entertainment

Wayne’s World [30th Anniversary steelbook] (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

The adventures of two amiably aimless metal-head friends, Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey). From Wayne’s basement, the pair broadcast a talk-show called ‘Wayne’s World’ on local public access television. The show comes to the attention of a sleazy network executive (Rob Lowe) who wants to produce a big-budget version, but he also wants Wayne’s girlfriend, a rock singer named Cassandra (Tia Carrere). Wayne and Garth have to battle the executive not only to save their show, but also Cassandra.

The film is based on a classic Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name and featuring the same actors. In spite of their appearances, the duo is not necessarily stupid but very unconventional, which tends to give people the impression they lack intelligence. It’s difficult to adapt a sketch that typically lasts a few minutes into a feature-length film, but this is one of the success stories. Maintaining their signature catchphrases (“Schwing”) and personalities, the pair manage to keep audiences entertained for the length of the movie while also delivering one of the most memorable scenes set to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Lowe makes an excellent villain, acting in direct contrast to his comedic counterparts, though he has a bit of a funny bone himself. It’s difficult for comedies to withstand the test of time, but this movie did everything right and remains humorous to this day.

Special features include: commentary by director Penelope Spheeris; and cast and crew interviews. (Paramount Home Entertainment)