Melissa Claire Egan and Jordi Vilasuso to partake in a virtual fan event

Actors Melissa Claire Egan and Jordi Vilasuso of “The Young and The Restless” will be participating in a virtual fan event on June 6. Digital Journal has the scoop.
They are both known for their roles in the defunct ABC daytime drama “All My Children” and they were subsequently reunited in “The Young and The Restless” on CBS, which has been the No. 1 soap opera for well over 32 years. Egan portrays Chelsea Lawson while Vilasuso plays Rey Rosales on the show.

This upcoming Zoom event on June 6, featuring Melissa Claire Egan and Jordi Vilasuso, is produced by Coastal Entertainment. To learn more about this virtual event, click here.

Catch Melissa Claire Egan and Jordi Vilasuso on The Young and The Restless, which airs weekdays on CBS. Fans and viewers can stream the show online on the official CBS website.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Melissa Claire Egan back in February of 2020.

