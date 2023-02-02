Meet Barbara Eden: America’s Endearing Entertainment Icon

Barbara Eden. Photo Credit: Manfred Werner

Barbara Eden is one of the most endearing and beloved stars that Hollywood has ever known. She chatted about her illustrious career in the film and TV industry.

Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” A woman that embodies this wise quotation is Barbara Eden, one of Hollywood’s classiest ladies.

Eden was born in Tucson, Arizona, and she was raised in San Francisco, California.

She attended the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as a student of the Pre-College program. Barbara began her career in San Francisco working clubs in a comedy act billed as Hoffman and Huffman, her family name, and went on to star in a great number of feature films, TV series, and top-rated made-for-television movies.

Her career exploded in 1965 when she was cast as Jeannie, and the show became a major hit, running for five seasons.

Eden resides with her architect and real estate developer husband, Jon Eicholtz, in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills along with their dog Bentley. “We have a new dog and he is right by my side, he is a redhead and he is so full of energy, and he is three years old now,” she said.

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star

Her “I Dream of Jeannie” television series launched in 1965 on NBC and it was a smash hit among viewers. The network series ran for five seasons (a total of 139 episodes, 30 of which were black and white, and 109 in color) and it has been airing continuously on cable and in syndication in the United States and all over the world for five decades.

On the perennial success of “I Dream of Jeannie,” she said, “It feels wonderful. It was unexpected but I love it.”

She was drawn to her character, Jeannie, for several reasons. “I liked Jeannie, she was fun,” she admitted. “Then, of course, it gave me the opportunity to do other things. On the show, I was able to play my mother and my wicked sister, and that was a hoot. I just had a good time.”

“Jeannie enabled me to use my singing voice, and I did many variety shows, guest spots, and stage work while I was doing Jeannie. I even headlined in Las Vegas for four years,” she added.

Barbara Eden in ‘I Dream of Jeannie.’ Photo Courtesy of NBC Television.

“That show is the gift that keeps on giving,” she said. “I am very lucky because in everything I did, I attracted very intelligent and kind people, and I appreciate that.”

When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy on the series, she said, “It is not a difficult thing. If this is what you do all the time, it becomes easier and easier. In the beginning, it’s a chore and then it comes naturally. You and the writers write the way you talk and the way you think, and it becomes easy. The brain is certainly a muscle.”

While she may be best known as “Jeannie” in the iconic hit TV series, she has done a lot more than just that in her hallowed career.

Barbara Eden’s elaborate body of work

Since her start in film and television Eden has had an extensive filmography, which spans six decades. From feature films, starring television roles and guest appearances, Eden is worthy of the title “living legend.”

One of Hollywood’s busiest actresses, Eden filmed a starring role in “Always and Forever,” a movie for the Hallmark Channel, which aired multiple times in 2009. “That movie was very nice. It was wonderful, and I enjoyed it,” she said. “Max Gail and all of the actors were fabulous and wonderful to be with.”

On the road, she hosted productions of “Ballroom with a Twist” and she appeared in a recurring role in Lifetime’s “Army Wives” TV series, guest-starred on ABC’s “George Lopez,” enacted a recurring role on “Sabrina: The Teenage Witch,” toured nationally in Neil Simon’s female version of “The Odd Couple,” and starred on-stage with Hal Linden and separately with Larry Hagman in “Love Letters.”

She has starred in 25 feature films, five network TV series, 19 top-rated network made-for-television movies and headlined at many of the major hotel resorts and casinos including Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas.

Eden has been featured in television commercials for such brands as Old Navy and AT&T, and she introduced the Lexus SUV, which was later named “Car of the Year” by Motor Trend Magazine.

She has toured in the national touring musicals of such stage productions “Sound of Music” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” In the latter production, she played Lorelei Lee, the character created on Broadway by Carol Channing and performed by Marilyn Monroe in the 20th Century Fox film version.

Eden also appeared on stage in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Same Time Next Year,” “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” and the female version of “The Odd Couple.”



She starred in over 20 feature films at 20th Century Fox, MGM, Columbia Studios, and Universal Studios. Her movies include “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,” “The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm,” “The Seven Faces of Dr. Lao,” and “Flaming Star,” where she played Elvis Presley’s leading lady.

“What a great guy Elvis was, he was a gentleman. I would come on the set and he would get me a chair right away, and that’s something actors don’t do usually. Elvis had a great work ethic, he was a fine and natural actor. He really cared about it and worked on it,” she said.

“I also worked with Fred Astaire, and I realized that both he and Elvis were both very gentle people who worked very hard and liked their work. They had that commonality,” she added.

Eden starred in more than 50 variety TV shows including 21 Bob Hope specials. During the Persian Gulf war, she traveled with Hope to the Middle East to perform for the combat troops and then continued with Hope in a whirlwind eight-day around-the-world USO tour entertaining servicemen during the Christmas season. “Bob Hope was one-of-a-kind. Bob was a wonderful man, and I enjoyed it so much all while I was doing ‘I Dream of Jeannie’,” she said.

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Like everyone else, you grow and hopefully learn as you proceed through life, and I try to do that, and I hope I do that.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Eden said, “It has been lots of fun, I enjoy it. Everything is at your fingertips. I am not really good at it as many people, but my husband is very adept. Between the two of us, we can do it. I love having iMessaging and email, and of course, I have a website so it’s fun communicating with the fans.”

Advice for hopefuls in entertainment

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “First of all, be prepared, study, and then go for it. You have to follow your own path, you can’t tell someone how to do any job. If you are prepared, then you are ready to go forth.”

Regarding the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said, “Being willing to work, a lot of people just don’t want to work. You have to know that this is a job, and that you are working.”

When asked about her alternate career choice, she responded, “Everybody asks me that, but I have never thought of anything else. Having said that, to be an actor, you have to work hard, you really do. A lot of people don’t realize that. Acting is physical, and it is hard to explain to people especially if they don’t do it themselves.”

‘Jeannie Out of the Bottle’ memoir

She released her memoir “Jeannie Out of the Bottle,” which became a New York Times best seller. This autobiography chronicles her colorful life and remarkable career in Hollywood.

On writing that memoir, she acknowledged, “It was very difficult. It was hard to open up, I am a rather private person, but I understood that people need to know certain things, so I did. While it was hard for me to write, after it was done, it was wonderful.”

Her book “Jeannie Out of the Bottle” is available on Amazon.

Eden also was the star attraction at the MGM Grand, Caesar’s Palace and Harrah’s, as well as on concert stages and in legitimate theaters across the country.

Eden is showered with awards and accolades

People Magazine named Ms. Eden one of America’s “200 Greatest Pop Icons of the 20th Century,” and rightfully so. “Really? That was nice,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Eden has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she was named one of TV Guide’s “Most Popular Comedy Stars” and has received “Lifetime Achievement Awards” from the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and the TV Land Television Network.

“I’ve had so many happy moments with my work, and my proudest would be the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bob Hope was there, as were my son, and all of my friends that I love so that was special,” she said.

She was also honored by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music with its “Distinguished Alumni Award” back in February of 2020.

Barbara Eden: The philanthropist

In her spare time, she helps a helping hand to causes that are dear to her. She works actively on behalf of numerous charities including the Trail of Painted Ponies Breast Cancer Research, American Cancer Society, the Wellness Community, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the March of Dimes, the American Heart Association, Save the Children, and Childhelp USA.

“They are all needy, they need to have someone come out and speak for them and I never say ‘no’ because I believe in them. That’s the least I can do,” she underscored.

Barbara Eden: The children’s book author

Most recently, she and Dustin Warburton penned “Barbara and the Djinn,” her first children’s book, which was illustrated by artist Jason Moore. It is an exciting story of a young girl’s trip into a mysterious and magical book that transports her places her imagination could have only dreamed of. “Isn’t Jason Moore wonderful? I love his work,” she said.

Throughout her journey, she meets a charming and wizardly Genie who brings her on an adventure filled with excitement. It is within that exhilaration, the young girl learns what is most important, kindness, and above all, understanding.

“Doing the children’s book was fun and it’s so true to my heart because I believe in children reading stories and using their imagination, and not just staring at a screen,” she said.

“If you read a book, and you know about the story in your mind, it’s so much fun. You never alone, and you don’t need to have a phone or an iPad in your hand. Reading a story involves your whole body and soul,” she said.

Her children’s book fosters such values as empathy, love, compassion, and understanding.

“Barbara and the Djinn” is available on Amazon by clicking here and on Barnes & Noble.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Eden said, “Having a happy life, and I am lucky in that respect. I have good friends and a fabulous family, that’s all you need and all you want, and I am still working.”

Appreciation for her fans

For her fans and supporters, she concluded, “God bless them, and thank you so much for being there. They warm my heart, they really do.”

To learn more about acclaimed actress and entertainment icon Barbara Eden, visit her official website, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.