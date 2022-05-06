Matt Sorum to release ‘Double Talkin’ Jive’ book

Matt Sorum. Photo by Enzo Mazzeo

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum, the former Guns N’ Roses drummer, will release his highly-anticipated book “Double Talkin’ Jive” on May 10, 2022.

In “Double Talkin’ Jive,” the iconic drummer takes music lovers behind the scenes of a remarkable life in rock. Sorum, whose albums have sold tens of millions of copies around the world, provides an honest, engaging account of the highs and lows of superstardom. Sorum recounts his childhood years idolizing Ringo Starr and surviving an abusive stepfather. After leaving high school, Sorum sold pot to get by.

Over time, his drug dealing escalated to smuggling large quantities of cocaine, a career that came to a halt following a dramatic shoot-out. Sorum fled his old life and settled in Hollywood, where he’d enjoy a rapid ascension to rock ’n’ roll immortality. He caught his big break drumming for the Cult, and only a year later was invited to join Guns N’ Roses, with whom he’d record two of rock’s most seminal albums: Use Your Illusion 1 and 2.

A Grammy winner, Sorum opens up with forthright honesty, sharing anecdotes from his time touring the globe, battling drug and alcohol addiction, as well as working with Axl Rose, one of the greatest frontmen in rock, Slash, and the rest of the Guns N’ Roses team.

His career with the Cult, Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Motörhead, the Hollywood Vampires, and Kings of Chaos costars an ensemble of rock royalty, from Billy Idol to Steven Tyler, Billy F Gibbons, and Alice Cooper.

“Double Talkin’ Jive” goes beyond the clichés of sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll, telling the very human story of what it takes to make it in music, and the toll stardom exacts on those who achieve success. Sorum invites fans to revel in the debauchery of the good times but also paints a stark portrait of life after the party. Music fans of any generation will find value in the pages of this evocative, thoughtful, and candid autobiography.

‘Hardware’ album

In addition, “Hardware” is the third solo album from ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, which was recently released via Concord Records to rave reviews. The album was produced and written by Gibbons along with Matt Sorum.

The album features the singles and videos for “She’s on Fire , ” “West Coast Junkie,” and “My Lucky Card.” Sorum co-penned the songs and he serves as the drummer of Hardware.

An acclaimed rocker, Matt Sorum chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2020.

