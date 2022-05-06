Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Matt Sorum to release ‘Double Talkin’ Jive’ book

Matt Sorum, the former Guns N’ Roses drummer, will release his highly-anticipated book “Double Talkin’ Jive” on May 10, 2022

Published

Matt Sorum
Matt Sorum. Photo by Enzo Mazzeo
Matt Sorum. Photo by Enzo Mazzeo

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum, the former Guns N’ Roses drummer, will release his highly-anticipated book “Double Talkin’ Jive” on May 10, 2022.

In “Double Talkin’ Jive,” the iconic drummer takes music lovers behind the scenes of a remarkable life in rock. Sorum, whose albums have sold tens of millions of copies around the world, provides an honest, engaging account of the highs and lows of superstardom. Sorum recounts his childhood years idolizing Ringo Starr and surviving an abusive stepfather. After leaving high school, Sorum sold pot to get by.

Over time, his drug dealing escalated to smuggling large quantities of cocaine, a career that came to a halt following a dramatic shoot-out. Sorum fled his old life and settled in Hollywood, where he’d enjoy a rapid ascension to rock ’n’ roll immortality. He caught his big break drumming for the Cult, and only a year later was invited to join Guns N’ Roses, with whom he’d record two of rock’s most seminal albums: Use Your Illusion 1 and 2.

A Grammy winner, Sorum opens up with forthright honesty, sharing anecdotes from his time touring the globe, battling drug and alcohol addiction, as well as working with Axl Rose, one of the greatest frontmen in rock, Slash, and the rest of the Guns N’ Roses team.

His career with the Cult, Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Motörhead, the Hollywood Vampires, and Kings of Chaos costars an ensemble of rock royalty, from Billy Idol to Steven Tyler, Billy F Gibbons, and Alice Cooper.

“Double Talkin’ Jive” goes beyond the clichés of sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll, telling the very human story of what it takes to make it in music, and the toll stardom exacts on those who achieve success. Sorum invites fans to revel in the debauchery of the good times but also paints a stark portrait of life after the party. Music fans of any generation will find value in the pages of this evocative, thoughtful, and candid autobiography.

‘Hardware’ album

In addition, “Hardware” is the third solo album from ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, which was recently released via Concord Records to rave reviews. The album was produced and written by Gibbons along with Matt Sorum.

The album features the singles and videos for “She’s on Fire,” “West Coast Junkie,” and “My Lucky Card.” Sorum co-penned the songs and he serves as the drummer of Hardware.

An acclaimed rocker, Matt Sorum chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2020.

To learn more about Matt Sorum, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and visit his official homepage.

In this article:Book, drummer, guns n' roses, Hall of Fame, matt sorum, Rock and Roll
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The commander of the Azov regiment says in a video on Telegram that "heavy bloody fighting continues", accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire.

15 hours ago
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects

World

Pilots say new Mexico City airport causing safety issues

Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYThe...

22 hours ago
Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022? Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defense chief

Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president.

21 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a briefing in the White House in November 2021 Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a briefing in the White House in November 2021

World

Karine Jean-Pierre named as first Black W.House press secretary

US President Joe Biden named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first Black person to hold the high-profile post.

18 hours ago