Mark Tremonti announces ‘Tremonti Sings Sinatra’ album, to support NDSS

Mark Tremonti in Frank Sinatra’s dressing room. Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann

Grammy award-winning rocker Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge and Creed fame) announced his new album “Tremonti Sings Sinatra,” which will benefit the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). Digital Journal has the scoop.

An award-winning musician, producer, and author Tremonti is “stepping out”of his comfort zone with his most-ambitious and challenging project to date. Mark has partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) as he releases an album of Frank Sinatra covers entitled “Tremonti Sings Sinatra.”

The album of selections from Frank Sinatra’s catalog is being released as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album – scheduled for release on May 27 – will go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter, Stella, last March – who was born with Down syndrome – and the idea for the project was born. A video sharing the story of Take A Chance For Charity can be seen below.



“For years, I’ve loved singing along to Frank’s songs,” Tremonti remarked. “One night, I found an old video of him performing ‘The Song Is You’ from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella’s Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned.”

“My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart. Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned,” he elaborated.

“I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life,” he added.

“Tremonti Sings Sinatra” is now available for pre-order by clicking here.

To learn more about Mark Tremonti and his latest projects, visit his Linktree page.