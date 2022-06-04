Madonna to release ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ this summer

Madonna's new album artwork. Photo courtesy of High Rise PR.

Madonna, the “Queen of Pop,” announced that she will be releasing her new compilation “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” this summer.

This will celebrate her 50 No 1 hit singles on the dance club charts across four decades. She made history once again when she topped the dance club songs chart for the 50th time, making her the first and only recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart.

This new 50-track collection includes her favorite remixes of those chart-topping dance hits that have filled clubs worldwide for four decades, and an abridged 16-track version, simply titled “Finally Enough Love.”

These will mark the first album releases to be part of the newly announced partnership between Madonna and the Warner Music Group, which will feature an extensive series of catalog releases across her groundbreaking career.

“50 Number Ones” spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top producers. In addition to fan favorites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial and digital debut.

The 16-track version, “Finally Enough Love,” will be available for streaming on June 24, with one CD and 180-gram two-LP versions coming on August 19.

“Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” flows in mostly chronological order, showcasing the many musical reinventions that made Madonna an international icon, from 1983’s “Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find,” with remixes by some of the biggest and most influential DJs of all time, including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon and Avicii.

On several songs, Madonna is joined by other top artists, including Britney Spears (“Me Against The Music”), Justin Timberlake and Timbaland (“4 Minutes”), and Nicki Minaj (“Bitch I’m Madonna.”) Each remix was newly remastered for the collection by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna’s two most-recent studio albums, “Rebel Heart” (2015) and “Madame X” (2019).

Both of these new collections also highlight “You Can Dance,” Madonna’s first-ever remix collection. Celebrating 35 years this year, “You Can Dance” has sold more than five million copies worldwide and is still the second best-selling remix album of all time.

The collection also pays homage to “Everybody,” Madonna’s first single, celebrating its 40th anniversary on Oct. 6. Madonna redesigned the album’s chronology by picking three edits from “You Can Dance,” including “Into The Groove,” “Everybody” and “Physical Attraction,” which reflects the underground club vibes that inspired her first recordings as a Sire artist.

Along with those rarities, these albums also introduce versions that are seeing their first-ever official release, including the “Alternate Single Remix” of “Keep It Together,” the “Offer Nissim Promo Mix” of “Living For Love.”

There will be more surprises that will be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna’s 40 years in the music business.

“Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” is available for pre-order by clicking here.

