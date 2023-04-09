Connect with us

Luke Humphrey talks about starring in the hit series ‘Chateau Laurier’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Luke Humphrey
Luke Humphrey. Photo Credit: Tim Leyes
Canadian actor Luke Humphrey chatted about starring in the digital drama series “Chateau Laurier.”

Aside from Humphrey, the cast includes Kate Ross Leckie , Tymika Tafari (“Slip” on Roku), Fiona Reid, Emmanuel Kabongo (“Outer Banks” on Netflix), Jason Gray, Joel Oulette, Brittany Raymond, and Katie Uhlmann, among others.

“Chateau Laurier” was co-created and written by Kent Staines and Emily Weedon. The show is available on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play.

‘Chateau Laurier’

The synopsis is: When a grand hotel opens in 1912 Ottawa it represents all that was extravagant and privileged at the dawn of a new century. Chateau Laurier is a lush short-form dramatic series, a gripping family saga set against the backdrop of Edwardian romance, mystery and the thirst for power.

Newlyweds Hattie (Kate Ross) and Vivian (Luke Humphrey) navigate their lives on the other side of happily ever after and learn that life as heirs to the grand Chateau Laurier hotel comes with slings, arrows, enemies, opportunities and strife.

“This was such a labor of love project so it’s nice to see it get some love out there,” he said. “Kate Ross is a dream to work with. We both loved the story, the opportunity, and working together. Everybody was committed to this project and everyone was bringing it.”

“Chateau Laurier” has been nominated for a total of 15 Indie Series Awards, which makes it the most nominated digital series at this year’s upcoming ceremony.

Playing Vivian in the series

He plays the character Vivian Mutchmur in “Chateau Laurier,” and he is drawn to him for several reasons. “It’s a nice arc. It’s fun to have a good journey, he has a wayward past, and he has an opportunity, and as an audience, we don’t get to know the ‘why’ of his journey and how truthful he is. For him, it’s a love story, and at the end of the day, he is saved by love,” he said.

Humphrey had positive words about working with director and co-creator James Stewart. “I love James, he really created a great environment for the actors to bring themselves to it and to be collaborators in the story. I really trusted him and I knew that I was in good hands, and that’s an empowering feeling,” he said.

“This series is just a fun journey,” Humphrey said. “I hope viewers enjoy it, and take the time to step into that world that we made and hopefully, it can bring them some joy.”

Canadian Screen Award winner

In 2022, he won the coveted Canadian Screen Award for “Best Lead Actor in a TV Movie” for “I Was Lorena Bobbitt.” “That was a big surprise and a lot of fun. It was my first time nominated and I got the win, that was very sweet,” he said.

“That was a hard project so to win was a treat,” he admitted. “This project required a lot of work from a lot of different departments.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Humphrey responded, “I have a seven-month-old son, and that has been the biggest adventure and the most exciting one,” he admitted. “Spending time with him and watching him develop is the best. This is the most exciting chapter of my life, for sure.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Humphrey said, “Collaboration, and time. I love storytelling, especially in the form of film, TV, theater, and new media. It’s a collaborative process where I bring what I bring and watching it meld with another artist’s vision and their skillset is heaven.”

“Also, control over one’s time is the ultimate luxury,” he added.

To learn more about Canadian actor Luke Humphrey, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

In this article:Actor, Canadian, chateau laurier, Digital, Drama, Indie Series Awards, Luke Humphrey, Series, Success
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

