Lucy Gallant talks music, inspirations, future plans, and dream duets

Lucy Gallant. Photo Courtesy of Meg Noel

British-born singer-songwriter Lucy Gallant chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her music career.

She opened up about her music and songwriting inspirations. “I have traveled to over 50 countries, seen so many beautiful places, had so many different experiences, and met so many wonderful people, that my adventures have been a huge inspiration for my songwriting,” she said.

Gallant continued, “My songs are like my personal diary, like a record keeper of my life, when I write I don’t plan what the song will be about, I feel when it is coming and then it just flows out of me, it is pretty amazing. I am honest and venerable with what I write.”

“My lyrics are also about what I am learning from my relationships, about how the ups and downs of life make me feel. My aim is to uplift and inspire people with my songs, to help them see how loveable they are, to become free from their self made prisons, allow themselves to be happy and to find their true selves again,” she elaborated.

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “It feels like I am always having to learn a new way to promote and sell my music. Just as I have learned one thing it changes and I have to start all over again and learn a new thing.”

“In some ways, it is great because there are so many ways for people to find my music online and to find new fans all over the world with virtual concerts, but in other ways, it has made things harder. I used to sell a lot of physical CDs at gigs and now I only sell a few to the people that have cd players in their cars. I mean I don’t even have a CD player,” she elaborated.

Growing up, she was influenced by such artists as The Doors, Bob Marley, Billie Holiday, Nirvana, Tori Amos, Regina Specktor, and Nelly Furtado.

Regarding her future plans, she said, “I am currently in the studio working on my next single called ‘What is heaven Like’ I wrote it for my parents, sadly they both passed away within six months of each other last year so this is a very special song to me. In the song, I am asking the question many of guys are wondering, “is there a heaven and if so what is it like?” I will also be recording an EP of about six songs.”

“Once the world has opened up again I will be planning a world tour to promote my new music,” she added.

She listed Frank Ocean and Ed Sheeran as her dream collaboration choices in music. “I just love Frank’s voice, he is so amazing! Ed Sheeran a genius songwriter and he seems like a lovely guy,” she said.

On her definition of success, she said, “To me it means to make people feel something special when I play my original songs to them. For instance the other day I was playing at a private party for a beautiful friend, I sung my new song ‘What is Heaven Like’ and I had everyone in the audience, crying then I played my song ‘Free Like Me’ (about being free and who you truly are not what others want you to be) and everyone was so happy and smiling, and then I played my song Rebel (about coming together as people and standing up for our rights, changing the world) and I had everyone in the audience (adults and children) passionately singing along, dancing, fully in the blissful moment with me. When I am truly in the zone people feel it! I love to make people happy! That is success to me.”

Gallant concluded, “If you are interested in finding my music it is available on all streaming and online stores under my name Lucy Gallant, You can follow me on Spotify/Lucy Gallant and if you like please follow my new playlist ‘Lucy Gallant Music Mix’ it contains all my different music from over the years. If you feel to watch my music videos find me on YouTube. I do a Facebook live concert every week Tuesday mornings 11:11 am QLD Australia Time on my Facebook page.”

