LONZ releases upbeat new single ‘100’

R&B and hip hop artist LONZ. Photo Credit: Charlie Anderson

R&B and hip hop artist LONZ recently released his new single “100” to all streaming platforms, as well as its lyric video via Gold Drip Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The new song “100” is upbeat and vivacious; morever, it helps provide an escape during these trying times.

LONZ, who has lived in Delaware since he was seven, draws inspiration for his music from artists like Michael Jackson, Trey Songz and Boyz II Men. His goal is to serve as a positive role model for the youth and help them avoid the speed bumps he hit along the way to finding success in the music business.

Lonz now resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was signed to Gold Drip Music and his previous single “Buss Down” has spun over 1.5 million streams to fans and growing by the second.

The lyric video for the song may be seen below.

“100” by LONZ is available on Spotify.

To learn more about R&B and hip hop artist LONZ, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.