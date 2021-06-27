Kim Delaney is transformative in ‘The Long Island Serial Killer’ Lifetime film

Kim Delaney in 'The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

Emmy award-winning actress Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue” and “General Hospital”) is transformative in the film “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,” which aired on Lifetime. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The movie was directed by Stanley M. Brooks and it was written by John Pielmeier, who gave Delaney and the cast a compelling script to work with.

“The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice” tells the story of Mari Gilbert (Kim Delaney) who is searching for the truth behind what happened to her daughter Shannan (Katharine Isabelle), an escort who disappeared after a “date” on Long Island. Eugene Clark also plays the role of private investigator Herc Zinneman.

When Shannan failed to return home, Mari is certain that something went terribly wrong. She pleads to the police to take her concerns seriously and she begs them and pushes them for answers about Shannan’s sudden disappearance.

This unveils a horror that has been concealed on Long Island for over a decade.19 bodies of other young women are discovered that are buried in shallow graves around the area of Jones Beach State Park.

While the search for the serial killer is still ongoing, Mari’s tireless devotion to this case has kept it alive in an effort to fight injustice.

Aside from chronicling Mari’s search for the truth about her daughter’s disappearance, the film digs deep into the murders that have been unsolved for such a lengthy time.

Without giving too much away, this is a Lifetime movie that is worth checking out. What makes it even more compelling was that it was inspired by true events.

The Verdict

Overall, Kim Delaney delivers a tour-de-force performance in “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice.” The acclaimed truly steals every scene she is in and she does so in a raw and authentic manner. She is transformative as Mari Gilbert, and the audience can relate to her character’s pain, anguish, and uncertainty.

The entire cast in this Lifetime film is noteworthy as well. At times, viewers will forget that they are watching a movie and not experiencing real life.

To learn more about the film “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,” or to stream it online, check out the official Lifetime website.