Jonathan Bennett talks about his new Hallmark film ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’

Jonathan Bennett. Photo Credit: Hallmark Media, Lindsay Siu

Actor Jonathan Bennett chatted about his new Hallmark film “Wedding of a Lifetime,” which premieres on September 17.

Bennett stars alongside Brooke D’Orsay in this new original film, which is a part of the network’s annual “Fall Into Love” programming event. “Working on this movie was so much fun because I didn’t only get to act in it, I also got to executive produce it, which was an absolute blast,” he said.

“Getting to see my crazy ideas come to life on the screen, and actually come to fruition was so rewarding. I love executive producing now, it gives me the chance to let my crazy ideas come to the screen,” he added.

The synopsis is as follows: Darby (Brooke D’Orsay) and Jake (Jonathan Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in their close-knit mountain town. “My co-star Brooke was such a star,” he said.

“Brooke was so good at showing some really vulnerable moments, and she did such a good job going in between the hilarity, vulnerability, and the truth of these characters,” he added.

Over the years they have found themselves in a rut and out of love. As Darby and Jake prepare to break the news of their separation from their families, they inadvertently find themselves entering into a “romantic relationship competition” hosted by a popular national daytime TV show after being nominated

by the whole town.

The grand prize is a televised, all-expenses-paid “Wedding of a Lifetime!” Though Darby and Jake are uncomfortable pretending they are still engaged, they decide to

continue with the show.

Neither of them wants to disappoint their family and friends, and being on the show could potentially give both their careers a boost. Will the charade end with Darby

and Jake coming clean and going their separate ways, or will the competition rekindle their romance?

“I hope this movie helps the fans ignite a spark in their relationships whether they be new or old,” he said.

“Wedding of a Lifetime” is from Lighthouse Pictures. Kristofer McNeeley and Jonathan Bennett serve as the executive producers. Anne Wheeler directed the film from a script by Greg Baldwin. “I can’t wait for the audiences to see this because this is a comedy, unlike anything Hallmark, has been before. I am excited for the audiences to experience it,” he underscored.

Multi-movie deal with Hallmark

On securing a multi-movie deal with Hallmark, he remarked, “It feels good to finally have a home in Hollywood after 25 years of working in the business, especially to have a place that I can call home. That’s the greatest thing an actor can have.”

PrideCast podcast

Bennett’s PrideCast podcast on iHeartRadio with his husband, James Vaughan, is going “really well.” “We are trying to get one podcast out a week. We’ve had some really amazing guests on there such as Colton Haynes and Margaret Cho,” he said.

“It has been really inspiring to hear their stories about pride. This is a podcast that anybody can listen to with their family. It’s a podcast for everybody,” he added.

‘Potato Dreams of America’

He opened up about the film “Potato Dreams of America,” which was directed by Wes Hurley. “It was so special for me to be involved in such a crazy story,” he said.

“It’s a true story of Wes Hurley’s life. All of the things that happened in the story such as his mother being a male order bride out of Russia is true. This story was both wild and true, and telling this story is every actor’s dream,” he elaborated.

2022 ChristmasCon in New Jersey

Bennett shared that he is excited for the 2022 ChristmasCon, which will return to New Jersey again. “I will be there to say ‘hello’ to all of the fans. We love going to ChristmasCon because it helps us reconnect with the fans and it reminds us why we make these movies in the first place,” he said.

Working with Brad Harder

He had great words about working with Brad Harder in the “Christmas House” movies on Hallmark. “Brad Harder is amazing,” he said, praising his acting partner.

“I am excited for what is in the future for Hallmark and Christmas this year,” he foreshadowed about his upcoming projects.

Bennett also had incredible remarks about Olympic gold medalist swimmer (and world record holder) Ryan Lochte, both of which were a part of the “Celebrity Big Brother” experience. “Ryan Lochte is the best, he is awesome,” Bennett exclaimed.

To learn more about Jonathan Bennett, follow him on Instagram.