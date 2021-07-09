Johnny Wactor and Sofia Mattsson talk about career-defining moments

Johnny Wactor. Photo by North Birch Prod

Actors Johnny Wactor and Sofia Mattsson of “General Hospital” participated in a virtual fan event on July 8, which was produced by Coastal Entertainment, and it was well-received. Digital Journal has the recap.

Sofia Mattsson plays Sasha Gilmore on the show, while Wactor has been playing the role of Brando Corbin since early 2020 on “General Hospital” and he has been killing it. Sasha is expecting a baby on the show (with Brando), and ironically enough, her portrayer, Sofia, is pregnant in real life.

When asked if there were any moments in their careers that helped define them, Mattsson responded, “I had a moment a couple of years ago. I was on an acting Visa and I went to Sweden to pick up my new acting Visa since I had to renew it. For some reason, the person at the Embassy told me that I couldn’t get it due to a mishap. That just crushed me because I was planning on doing a two-week vacation in Sweden and then I wanted to come back and continue acting. So, I wound up being stuck in Sweden for six months, which was not planned at all.”

“That experience made me so much stronger as a person because it was a true hardship to go through,” Mattson said. “Also, I was grateful when I was able to come back to the United States and to finally get my Visa and be welcomed back and to be able to act again. That was a defining moment for me.”

On his career-defining moment, Wactor remarked, “There were many defining moments for me. Probably the most defining moment in my career was getting sober a little over four years ago.”

“When I cleaned up my act, it allowed me to put forth even more focus and effort on acting and being able to make it into a career. After that, within a year or two, I quit bartending and I’ve been acting full-time. That is perhaps my defining moment,” Wactor said.

