Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Jim Brown releases ‘Never Quit Never Does’ country EP

Nashville recording artist Jim Brown released his sixth studio offering “Never Quit Never Does.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Jim Brown
Jim Brown. Photo Credit: Randy Shaffer
Jim Brown. Photo Credit: Randy Shaffer

Nashville recording artist Jim Brown released his sixth studio offering “Never Quit Never Does.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This collection features ACM-nominated keyboardist Jeff McMahon and talented bass player John Marcus. It opens with the title track “Never Quit Never Does,” which features his harking, husky voice, and he pays tribute to essential works.

It is followed by the mid-tempo “Sunday Morning and Saturday Night,” which has an outlaw vibe to it. “Heart of Stone” has a bluesy and sultry vibe to it, and he picks up the pace with the nonchalant “Hillbilly Cool,” and it closes with the sassy “Rowdy On,” where he leaves his fans and listeners wanting to hear more.

“Never Quits Never Does” is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The Verdict

Overall, Jim Brown delivers on his new album “Never Quit Never Does.” It is highly eclectic, neo-traditional, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.

To learn more about country artist Jim Brown and his new music, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Artist, Country, jim brown, Nashville, never quits never does

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Climate-related health costs for Canadians to run into the billions of dollars

A report released by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices (CICC) finds that climate change represents a significant public health threat.

23 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Global shortages, supply chains, Just In Time, and why nobody does real business anymore

The world is faced with a stark, unmistakeable choice – Do real business, or do this. Not much of a choice, is it?

11 hours ago
SpaceX Dragon cargo mission is a 'go' for Thursday SpaceX Dragon cargo mission is a 'go' for Thursday

Tech & Science

SpaceX Dragon cargo mission is a ‘go’ for Thursday

A brand new SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) with a load of...

7 hours ago
Carolyn Miller Carolyn Miller

Entertainment

Carolyn Miller releases stunning single ‘Strangers in This Bar ‘

Long Island country Carolyn Miller has released her stunning new single "Strangers in This Bar." Digital Journal has the scoop.

10 hours ago