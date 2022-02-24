Jessie Murph talks about her new music, inspirations, and the digital age

Jessie Murph. Photo Courtesy of Daniel Prakopcyk

Rising star Jessie Murph chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest endeavors in music and being an artist in the digital age.

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “Songwriting has saved me from so much in my life. It’s my outlet. I can be a little impulsive sometimes, but instead of acting out, I’ll write it down and let my feelings out that way. It’s my lifeline.”

Regarding her future plans, she said, “I want to release a ton more music and hopefully put out a project later this year. Also, lots of touring! I can’t wait to get out on the road.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Murph said, “I love being an artist right now. I feel like I have more control and it’s all really up to me. I can connect one on one with the people who listen to my music. My fans have honestly become more like friends and family to me.”

A Columbia recording artist, Murph listed rapper Lil Baby as the artist that she would love to do a dream duet with someday in the music business.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Murph said, “To me, the word success means achieving whatever goals you set out for yourself. A huge goal of mine is to create a community for my fans where they feel connected, heard, understood so I think if I can manage to achieve that goal then I will feel like a success.”

For her fans, she concluded about her new music, “I would say I’m writing more for myself now and less what other people think and expect me to write. I’m trying to be more open and vulnerable. Expect a lot more music coming soon, I can’t wait.”

Her song “Pray” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about rising artist Jessie Murph, follow her on Instagram.