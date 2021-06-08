Connect with us

Jan Blomqvist and Bloom Twins release soaring ‘High On Beat’ track

Jan Blomqvist and Bloom Twins release their soaring “High On Beat” collaboration. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Jan Blomqvist
Jan Blomqvist. Photo by Christian Dammann, Armada Music
Jan Blomqvist. Photo by Christian Dammann, Armada Music

Electronic artist Jan Blomqvist and Bloom Twins release their soaring “High On Beat” collaboration. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“High On Beat’ is truly a track that oozes melodic and lyrical sophistication. It is smooth and sultry coupled with rich and delicate vocals and lush synth waves. It is sheer euphoria and it will resonate well with fans and listeners. It helps provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through these days.

“High on Beat” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up, and it is a substantial indication that Armada Music knows talent. Well done.

To learn more about Jan Blomqvist, check out his official website, Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:armada, Artist, Bloom Twins, Electronic, high on beat, Jan Blomqvis

