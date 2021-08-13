Connect with us

Introducing the ENVOY Network, a premium NFT label

Published

ENVOY Network
ENVOY Network. Photo Credit: ENVOY Network

On Friday, August 13, ENVOY Network officially launched. Digital Journal has the scoop.

ENVOY Network is a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) label that will usher in a new era of collectibles for entertainment, musicians, and brands all around the world. Dedicated to making NFTs accessible for everyone, ENVOY Network is the first NFT platform with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique ‘community driven’ NFTs to empower fans and give them access to their favorite artists’ NFTs in ways never seen before.

ENVOY Network is founded by an all-star board of advisors and partners, including Austin Kramer (former Head of Dance, Spotify), Miranda Huybers (Nvidia, Activision), Paul Doherty (AIA President and CEO, The Digit Group, Inc.), Marlon Flohr (Bassjackers), and Perry van de Mosselaar (CEO, Smash the House). It also includes investors such as 3comma, Prometheus Labs, Solidity Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Paribus, Kyros Ventures, Stakely.vc, and Maven Capital. 

The platform showcases premium NFTs by global artists and creatives such as Lost Frequencies, Marvel Producer Benjamin Jackendoff, Creative Director for Gaumont Alex Soto, Like Mike, Smokepurpp, Pablo Lucker, and Bassjackers. 

ENVOY has already confirmed a selection of initial NFT releases and will announce many more groundbreaking collaborations in the coming months. The first NFT release from ENVOY, “Decentraboard,” will be on August 14. It will be the first billboard curated by the NFT.

With 1,040 unique possibilities to have your artwork or brand shown on a billboard in Times Square, New York, this will be an NFT history-making moment.

Perry van de Mosselaar, the CEO of Smash the House and partner in ENVOY Network said, “We have all seen the tremendous success and popularity for NFTs around the world and we want to now evolve this business further, giving more artists access to NFTs and more fans the chance to purchase them.”

“We are truly dedicated to creating unique and accessible NFTs that will change up this business, so everyone around the world can collect their favorite fan art and be part of a global expanding community where everyone has a voice, stated Bram Verstraeten, the CEO of the ENVOY Network 

To learn more about the ENVOY Network, check it out on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

