Grover actor talks about ‘Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party’ at the Hulu Theater at MSG

Grover in 'Sesame Street Live!' Photo Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Jeremy Marchena, who plays Grover on Sesame Street Live!, chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the upcoming performances at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, which will take place from February 19 to 27.

On playing Grover in this production, he said, “I am over the moon to portray the role of Grover! He is so silly and goofy, just like me. His fun-loving energy is what draws me to him, and I want the audience to see that as well.”

For Marchena, it is an “absolute dream” to be a part of “Sesame Street Live!” “Who else gets to say they get to dance with Cookie Monster and Elmo?! I’m having a wonderful time and making lifelong friendships with everyone involved,” he said.

On his daily inspirations as an actor and performer, he said, “What inspires me to get on my feet and do what I do best is my family. They truly love to see what I do. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be in this position.”

The digital age

He opened up about being a performer and actor in the digital age. “In this digital era we are in, performing, when knowing there’s always a camera on you, may feel like there’s this pressure to not make a mistake. I see it as an opportunity to always look my best and be at my best,” he said.

For young and aspiring actors and performers, he said, “If you love it, do it. Your passion is your drive. There’s no better feeling than being in a career that doesn’t feel like work.”

What does the word success mean to you?

If I’m happy in my life, then I know I’m succeeding. If everything in my life is going the way I wanted it to go, it’s because I made it so.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Sesame Street Live”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it).

You and I grew up on Sesame Street and we may be from different generations! So please come out and feel the nostalgia and bring in a new generation to experience it like when we were young.

To learn more about these forthcoming shows, visit the Hulu Theater’s official website.