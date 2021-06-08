Fionn Whitehead talks about the new ‘Port Authority’ film, ‘The Children Act,’ and ‘Dunkirk’

British actor Fionn Whitehead as Paul in the drama 'Port Authority.' Photo courtesy of Momentum Pictures

British actor Fionn Whitehead chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the drama film “Port Authority,” and being a part of “The Children Act” and “Dunkirk.”

‘Port Authority’

Recently, “Port Authority” was released in theaters on May 28, and on digital and On Demand on June 1 via Momentum Pictures. He is part of an ensemble cast that is comprised of Leyna Bloom and McCaul Lombardi. “It was amazing,” he said, about being a part of this film. “I read the script and it was one of the best. It was a world I knew very little about, and it was really interesting to me. It was a really amazing project to be involved in.”

The movie was written and directed by Danielle Lessovitz, and this marks her feature film directorial debut. “It was incredible. I love Danielle,” he said. “Port Authority is easily in the top five scripts I’ve ever read. I just thought it was really beautiful. She is so smart in telling the story through the eyes of working-class Paul and putting him in that situation. It was a nice way to collide both of those worlds.”

“Danielle is very talented and a lovely person as well,” he added.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: After Paul (Fionn Whitehead) got kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, he arrived at New York’s dizzying central station with no place to go.

A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. He is beguiled by her beauty and confidence, and a love soon blossoms. As the two learn more about each other, his false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, “Trying to find the honesty in things. Finding some sort of truth. That’s my main motivation, really.”

He opened up about being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming services are so prevalent. “It’s a constantly evolving thing, and in a lot of ways, it’s very exciting,” he said. “Films from 50 years ago aren’t as accessible as they are now, and they are from all walks of life, and that can only be a good thing, really. At the same time.”

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “be themselves and be as comfortable in their own skin as they can.” “It is really important to maintain that sense of self,” he said. “I’m a big believer that within the boundaries of acting, you can be yourself. You can play different characters in totally different aspects, but it all comes from you really. You need to be happy with yourself, and build the characters within your own parameters.”

‘The Children Act’

Whitehead was also a part of the drama “The Children Act,” which was written by Ian McEwan and directed by Richard Eyre, where he delivered an emotional and powerhouse performance as Adam. He starred opposite Dame Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci. “That was great, even though the film was very depressing,” he said. “Dame Emma is a wonderful human being and an incredibly talented actress. She really took me under her wing and it was really fantastic.”

‘Dunkirk’

Whitehead played the lead role of Tommy in the War War II film “Dunkirk,” where he starred opposite Harry Styles, who portrayed Alex. The movie was directed by Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight”). “That whole filming experience was incredible,” he said. “It was my first film and very eye-opening. It was a very big production with a lot of special effects. At the same time, thanks to Christopher Nolan, the filming felt very intimate and close.”

He listed veteran Scottish actor Peter Mullan as his dream acting partner. “I am a massive fan of Peter Mullan, he is a really incredible actor,” he said.

Whitehead was also excited to work with Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren in “The Duke.” “It was incredible to work with them. Their reputations precede them. They are incredible actors and lovely people, so that just a joy,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Whitehead said, “Shaking up the rafts.” He acknowledged that there is a silver lining in the lockdown such as reconnecting with families and loved ones.

When asked which track and field event he would do, if given the chance, he revealed the 1,500 meter race. “I like running and I like the longer distances,” he said, prior to sharing that he used to run the 800 meter races in his younger days.

Regarding his definition of the word success, Whitehead said, “Finding some kind of calmness and stillness in yourself, and being able to be happy.”

For his fans, he remarked about “Port Authority,” “Please go and support this film, I hope you enjoy it. This was a film that has a lot of honesty and truth to it, and it was really beautiful. That’s what I want the fans to get out of it.”

To learn more about British actor Fionn Whitehead, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.