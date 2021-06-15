Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas of ‘After Forever’ spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Kevin Spirtas. Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever'

Emmy award-winning actor and filmmaker Kevin Spirtas was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Spirtas has won a total of four Daytime Emmy Awards thus far as an actor, writer and executive producer of the hit digital series “After Forever” on Amazon Prime Video.

His conversation with two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake may be seen below. Spirtas paid homage to the late but great “After Forever” co-creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Slade.

Riley’s Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video, and it was hailed by Digital Journal as “heartwarming.” Spirtas executive produced this special with Slade, and Allison Vanore served as director and producer.

For more information on Emmy award-winning digital drama series After Forever, visit its official website.



To learn more about Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas, check out his official website.