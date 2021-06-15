Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas of ‘After Forever’ spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Emmy award-winning actor and filmmaker Kevin Spirtas was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Kevin Spirtas
Kevin Spirtas. Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever'
Kevin Spirtas. Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever'

Emmy award-winning actor and filmmaker Kevin Spirtas was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Spirtas has won a total of four Daytime Emmy Awards thus far as an actor, writer and executive producer of the hit digital series “After Forever” on Amazon Prime Video.

His conversation with two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake may be seen below. Spirtas paid homage to the late but great “After Forever” co-creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Slade.

Riley’s Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video, and it was hailed by Digital Journal as “heartwarming.” Spirtas executive produced this special with Slade, and Allison Vanore served as director and producer.

For more information on Emmy award-winning digital drama series After Forever, visit its official website.

To learn more about Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas, check out his official website.

In this article:After Forever, Daytime, Emmy, Kevin Spirtas, Show

You may also like:

Maradona's nurse tells prosecutors he was following orders Maradona's nurse tells prosecutors he was following orders

World

Maradona's nurse tells prosecutors he was following orders

Argentine football star Diego Maradona died of a heart attack last November at the age of 60, just weeks after he underwent brain surgery...

22 hours ago
Executive offices in Costa Rica searched, several arrests in corruption probe Executive offices in Costa Rica searched, several arrests in corruption probe

World

Executive offices in Costa Rica searched, several arrests in corruption probe

Costa Rican investigators carried out 57 raids, including on the complex housing the country's executive offices, in a bid to dismantle a vast alleged...

19 hours ago
Australia releases Tamil asylum-seeking family from island detention Australia releases Tamil asylum-seeking family from island detention

World

Australia releases Tamil asylum-seeking family from island detention

The family were sent to the Christmas Island detention centre in 2019, sparking protests calling for them to be allowed to stay - Copyright...

15 hours ago
Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

World

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

Relatives carry the body of a polio worker who was shot dead by gunmen in a string of targeted attacks on vaccinators in Afghanistan...

10 hours ago