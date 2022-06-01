Connect with us

Emily Ruhl talks about ‘Blue Moon’ short film and the digital age

Actress and model Emily Ruhl chatted about her short film “Blue Moon,” and being a content creator in the digital age.

Published

Emily Ruhl. Photo Credit: Martina Tolot Moroder
Ruhl has established herself as a top model and she is now expanding her talents into writing, directing, and producing with her short film “Blue Moon.” The project is a vibrant vignette of a love story that takes place in a single night. It follows two young women through Los Angeles as they explore the depths of themselves. It is an intimate portrait of how nurturing mutual vulnerability can turn into pure magic.

Additionally, she co-wrote and produced the short film’s theme song called “HER.” She won “Best Director — Short” at the New Creators Film Awards, “Best First Time Director” at the Rome Movie Awards, and “Best Romantic Short” at the Independent Short Awards.

“Doing ‘Blue Moon’ was incredible,” she said. “I learned something new every day and discovered my creative voice.” 

Regarding her daily inspirations as an actress, she said, “Other people inspire me. I’m fascinated by the human condition and the way we relate to the world around us. As an actress, I give as much respect to my character as I would to a real person.”

On being an actress in the digital age, she acknowledged that it can be “overwhelming.” “There is a lot to be distracted by,” she said.

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Find a coach that you trust and don’t quit.”

She opened up about some of her future plans. “I recently started my own production company called Public School Pictures. We develop films and TV shows. Some of which I will act in as well. I plan to also have my own streaming service for all of the projects produced within the company,” she said.

Ruhl listed Olivia Colman and Jeremy Strong as the actors that she would love to someday work with as her dream acting partners.

On her definition of success, she said, “Success means my mom being proud and trophies.” “I really like trophies,” she admitted.

Ruhl concluded about her short film “Blue Moon,” “All love is beautiful. All love is patient. All love is kind.”

To learn more about actress and model Emily Ruhl, follow her on Instagram.

