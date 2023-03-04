Diane Warren talks about her 14th Oscar nomination, performing at the ceremony with Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren. Photo Credit: Javiera Eyzaguirre

Songwriters Hall of Famer Diane Warren chatted about her 14th career Oscar nomination, and performing at next week’s Academy Awards ceremony with global star Sofia Carson.

Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’

Warren scored her latest Oscar nod for writing “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman,” which is performed by Sofia Carson. This marks her 14 career nomination for “Best Original Song.” “This feels amazing,” she admitted. “It is awesome, I am so excited to get nod No. 14, and I am excited for Sofia too.”

“Sofia has been the best partner you could ever have,” she admitted. “This nomination for ‘Applause’ is going to change her life, and she has paid her dues. This is the beginning of a journey and I would love to do more with her, she is great on every level.”

“Sofia is super-talented and a hard worker. She is a wonderful person and beautiful inside and out. To be on this journey with her was just incredible. She is just the nicest, most awesome and most beautiful person, and I am very happy for her,” Warren elaborated.

“Every Oscar nomination I’ve ever received is always amazing, it never gets old, especially this one because a lot of people may have not seen the movie but they loved the song and that is special,” she added.

“To be performing this song live at the Academy Awards one week from tomorrow is quite nerve-wracking,” she said. “This will be the first time I will ever perform on the actual ceremony.”

‘Gonna Be You’

Warren also spoke about the song “Gonna Be You,” which is featured in the comedy film “80 For Brady.” “Gonna Be You” is a collaboration sung by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry. “I loved being a part of that, and I loved having these amazing artists on my song,” she said.

‘Big, Big Love’

Warren noted that she is stoked to be a part of Belinda Carlisle’s upcoming song “Big, Big Love.” “I am so excited. The song is so good and I think she is going to have a big comeback with this. Belinda sounds better than she ever did and it is just great to be a part of this. Once a badass always a badass, and she is more badass as ever,” she said.

Diane Warren: The Honorary Oscar winner

On November 19, 2022, Warren was recognized with an Honorary Oscar. She made history becoming the first songwriter to ever receive this distinction, and it was presented to her by Cher. “That was just awesome, it was the best night of my life,” she said.

Warren was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, and she has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she is recognized in the “Recording” category.

For her loyal fans, Warren expressed, “Thank you so much. I don’t take any of this for granted, and keep going on this journey with me.”

