Dame Helen Mirren to receive SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Dame Helen Mirren. Photo Credit: Harald Krichel, Wikimedia Commons

Dame Helen Mirren has a major reason to be proud. She will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, February 22, which will be held at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

This is SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute, and she will be the 57th recipient of this prestigious accolade. She will be recognized for her career achievement and her humanitarian accomplishments.

This award is given each year to an outstanding actor that fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” and she will be honored for her masterful performances on stage, screen and television.

To date, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five SAG “Actor” award wins.

Dame Helen is currently filming “Golda” in the title role of Golda Meir.

“I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Dame Helen remarked. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

Distinguished career in film

Throughout her respected career in film, she has earned international acclaim for her appearance in over 70 movies.

In 2006, she won an Oscar, a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and a BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” She has also received Oscar nominations for her performances in “The Madness of King George,” “Gosford Park,” and most recently earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in “The Last Station.”

Dame Helen will next be seen in Sony Pictures Classics’ “The Duke” with Jim Broadbent, which is due for release in the spring of 2022, and Lionsgate’s “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” which will be released later in 2022.

She most recently finished filming Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated Shazam! sequel, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Television

On television, she starred in the award-winning “Prime Suspect” series as Jane Tennison where she earned a Primetime Emmy Award and three BAFTA Awards, among other awards and accolades.

In 2013, she starred with Al Pacino in the HBO biopic Phil Spector, for which she won a SAG Award for her performance and was nominated for an Emmy. She was also honored for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in the HBO miniseries “Elizabeth I,” winning yet another SAG Award and another Primetime Emmy.

Theatre

She began her theatre career in the role of Cleopatra at the National Youth Theatre and then joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where she starred in such productions as “Troilus and Cressida” and “Macbeth.” In 1972, she joined acclaimed director Peter Brook’s theatre company and toured the globe.

‘The Audience’

On stage, Mirren reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth II on Broadway in “The Audience,” a play by Peter Morgan, directed by Stephen Daldry, for which she won the 2015 Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Play.”

In 2013, she debuted her stage role of Elizabeth II in “The Audience” in London’s West End, for which she received the Olivier Award and Evening Standard Award.