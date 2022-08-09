Connect with us

Dale Ann Bradley talks about her four 2022 IBMA nominations

Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley chatted about the four nominations that she received at the upcoming IBMA Awards.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Dale Ann Bradley
Dale Ann Bradley. Photo Courtesy of Pinecastle Records
Dale Ann Bradley. Photo Courtesy of Pinecastle Records

Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley chatted about the four nominations that she received at the upcoming International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards.

She is up for the prestigious “Female Vocalist of the Year” IBMA Award, as well as for “Gospel Recording of the Year” for “In The End,” which was written by Jill Gilliam, and she is a part of two songs for “Collaborative Recording of the Year”: “One By One” and “Blackbird.”

“Oh my Gosh. That feels wonderful,” she admitted. “You never take that for granted. When they give a nod your way, it’s a wonderful and blessed feeling.”

“‘In The End’ has such a big-picture message,” she said.

Bradley was the winner of the 2021 IBMA “Female Vocalist of the Year” honor.

She revealed that her current band members include Kim Fox on guitar, Casey Freeland on bass, and Matt Leadbetter on dobro. “We have a co-ed trio,” she said. “We can do a girl trio or a duet, we have two strong trios to work with there.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “This one is interesting. It’s more intense in the way of you wanting to leave some good, solid emotion and advice. That’s what I get in this chapter. I want what I am doing to mean something. Now, I can do that with more experience and wisdom and it seems the most important now.”

She revealed that she has a new album that will be out in a short while. It will be called “Kentucky For Me” and it will contain duets with many artists from Kentucky such as Sam Bush, JP Pennington of Exile, John Conlee, and Rebecca Lynn Howard.

If the bluegrass sensation were to have any superpower, she acknowledged that it would be to “bring peace” to every individual.

She defined the word success as paying it forward, learning how to receive, and thinking of others through this life. “That is probably the most success,” she said.

For her fans, she said, “Thank you. I love the fans and appreciate them so very much. They keep me going, they really do.”

“In The End” is a track from her “Things She Couldn’t Get Over” album, which is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley, visit her official website.

