Country artist Seth Ennis talks about his new song ‘Hair Ties (I Don’t Wanna)’

Seth Ennis. Photo Credit: Ford Fairchild

Country singer-songwriter Seth Ennis chatted about his new song “Hair Ties (I Don’t Wanna)” which will be released on April 29.

“Hair Ties (I Don’t Wanna)” was written by Ennis with Matt McVaney (Tim McGraw and Jimmie Allen) and Grammy nominee Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”), and it was subsequently produced by Grammy nominee Jordan Schmidt (Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country”). “I wrote that with my buddies a couple of years ago,” he said. “Some of the lyrics came out a little more country. It was a song that I’ve always held onto and I really liked the song.”

“I wanted to make a heartbreak song sound happy, and that’s what I tried to do with this song,” he said. “It’s about a breakup that I went through a long time ago, and I pulled from that feeling, and I hope people will pull something from it and I hope that they have a summer bop to listen to.”

The new song is the first release for Ennis in 2022 – it follows “Just A Little” and “So Much. Last year, he also released “The Book,” which is an uptempo and catchy tune that was co-penned by Ennis with Alysa Vanderheym and Brett Tyler, and it was produced by Grammy-nominated producers Zach Abend and Jordan Schmidt.

His prior releases include fan favorites “I Still Do,” which garnered over 100,000 streams, “Woke Up in Nashville,” “Call Your Mama,” which features award-winning group Little Big Town, and his 2017 debut EP “Mabelle.”

On his songwriting inspirations, he said, “My songwriting and music are inspired by everything, honestly. I would put out breakup songs but sometimes, I’m not even talking about a girl, it would be a breakup in the music business or a breakup I went through in high school or college. I pull things from my experiences and from other people’s experiences. We go in and we do this, pretty much, every single day.”

Regarding the commercial success of “Woke Up in Nashville,” he said, “I am really proud of this song, and it is cool to hear that people still like it after all of these years.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Seth said, “It’s awesome. It’s definitely a different world and people are still trying to figure it out. I think it’s great because it makes music more accessible.”

A Georgia native with a “gift for storytelling,” Ennis has penned songs for Dylan Scott (“Hooked”), Tyler Farr, Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina, and Matt Stell, among others.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Girl Dad.”

Regarding his plans for the future, he said, “We will be putting out more music this year. Also, I had a baby girl in the fall of last year. I have been on the road a lot this spring. This summer, I will be writing for other artists. Hopefully, I will be out on the road again this fall.”

Ennis listed Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift as his dream female duet choice in music. “I have a Dua Lipa obsession at the moment, and I think that Taylor Swift is one of the greatest writers ever,” he said.

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed that it would be “reading people’s minds.”

Ennis defined the word success as “happiness, staying grounded, living in the moment, and being content.”

“Hair Ties (I Don’t Wanna)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Seth Ennis and his new music, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.