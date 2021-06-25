Chloe Caroline releases compelling music video for ‘Lemonade Dream’

Chloe Caroline. Photo by James Lamar

Singer-songwriter Chloe Caroline released a compelling music video for her brand new single “Lemonade Dream.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song was co-written by Chloé Caroline and Eric Ronick; moreover, it was produced and mixed by Ronick.

She allows her rich, sultry vocals to shine on this track, and it is a neat summertime anthem. The music video for “Lemonade Dream” was directed by Hunter Cohen, and it is unlike her previous musical work. Caroline showcases her wide range as an artist and storyteller in this video. Model Kyle Fragnoli resumes the role of her male love interest in the video.

“Lemonade Dream” and its music video are worth checking out. It is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video garner an A- rating. Well done.

