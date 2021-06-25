Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chloe Caroline releases compelling music video for ‘Lemonade Dream’

Singer-songwriter Chloe Caroline released a compelling music video for her brand new single “Lemonade Dream.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Chloe Caroline
Chloe Caroline. Photo by James Lamar
Chloe Caroline. Photo by James Lamar

Singer-songwriter Chloe Caroline released a compelling music video for her brand new single “Lemonade Dream.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song was co-written by Chloé Caroline and Eric Ronick; moreover, it was produced and mixed by Ronick.

She allows her rich, sultry vocals to shine on this track, and it is a neat summertime anthem. The music video for “Lemonade Dream” was directed by Hunter Cohen, and it is unlike her previous musical work. Caroline showcases her wide range as an artist and storyteller in this video. Model Kyle Fragnoli resumes the role of her male love interest in the video.

“Lemonade Dream” and its music video are worth checking out. It is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video garner an A- rating. Well done.

To learn more about Chloe Caroline, check out her official homepage and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

In this article:Chloe Caroline, lemonade dream, Music, Video

You may also like:

Indigenous boarding schools - Assimilation or cultural genocide? Indigenous boarding schools - Assimilation or cultural genocide?

Life

Indigenous boarding schools — Assimilation or cultural genocide?

More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada.

12 hours ago
China Rover Mars China Rover Mars

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China planning multiple manned Mars missions 2033-41… but?

Let's hope America versus China in space doesn't turn into yet another useless catfight. This world is too small for it, and Mars isn't...

5 hours ago
Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked graves at indigenous school Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked graves at indigenous school

World

Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked graves at indigenous school

More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada.

22 hours ago
Hong Kong's Apple Daily paper slams 'tyranny' in final edition Hong Kong's Apple Daily paper slams 'tyranny' in final edition

World

Hong Kong's Apple Daily paper slams 'tyranny' in final edition

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid said it was a "victim of tyranny" in a defiant final edition on Thursday after it was forced...

22 hours ago