Chatting with Nick Theurer: Actor and producer

Nick Theurer. Photo Credit: James Barton

Actor and producer Nick Theurer chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the film “Slapface” and the upcoming movie “The Way Out.”

‘Slapface’

“Slapface” was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp, and the cast includes such actors as August Maturo, Libe Barer, Mike Manning, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya. “August is incredible, he is such a sweetheart. He took directions so easily and he is so professional. His energy is contagious and he has such a good head on his shoulders,” he said.

The movie was produced by Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto. “Producing ‘Slapface’ was fun but also a learning experience,” Theurer said. “I had not really prepared myself for doing a horror film. We had such great and talented people to work with. The director Jeremiah Kipp was amazing.”

‘The Way Out’

Theurer described the upcoming film “The Way Out,” directed and written by Barry Jay, as his favorite experience thus far. He complimented the gifted cast which includes Manning,

Ashleigh Murray, Sherri Shepherd, Mitch Silpa, Jonny Beauchamp, and Damien Diaz. “Getting to share the screen with all of them, and that in itself, was a blessing,” he admitted.

He praised producer Artisha Mann-Cooper as his “ride or die.” “I love Tish. She is fun, spunky, and she knows how to get things done. We balance each other out so well,” he said.

‘The Bay’

He was thrilled to earn an Emmy nod for his work as a producer on “The Bay.” “I am so ecstatic for it, and it is still ringing in my ears,” he said. “Just to be nominated was a career-defining point for me in my career.”

Nick Theurer. Photo Credit: James Barton.

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “never give up.” “I always tell people to diversify themselves. Learn the ins and outs of the filmmaking process: directing, producing, and editing. That will help you find your strong points and weak points as an actor so you can build those,” he said.

“Also, treat everybody with love and respect,” he added. “These days, being nice and showing humility to your fellow actors will actually get you a lot farther. Just be nice and love thy neighbor.”

If he were to do any track and field event, Theurer would do sprinting events and pole vaulting. He listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke in swimming. “I used to do a little swimming back in high school,” he said.

Theurer defined the word success simply as “happiness in many ways.” “Success really comes when you are happy,” he said. “You might have not won certain awards and you might not be the richest, but if you are happy, then you have succeeded.”

To learn more about actor and producer Nick Theurer, check out his IMDb page, website, and follow him on Instagram.