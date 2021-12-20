Chatting with Kate Watson: ‘American Idol’ alum and Texas singer-songwriter

Kate Watson. Photo by Beverly Burchett

“American Idol” Season 19 alum and Texas singer-songwriter Kate Watson chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos.

You received a standing ovation from Lionel Richie after singing his song, Hello during your Season 19 audition on American Idol. As the most important “hello” of your career so far, what did you take away from that experience?

I took away the fact that all it takes is one person to believe in you. I’ll never forget his words: “I believe in you and I know that you could win this whole thing.” I am still in shock that I got to sing in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan not once but twice. The opportunity to be on American Idol was life-changing. I was surrounded by so many talented people who had amazing stories just like me. I have been blessed to keep in touch with many of the other contestants and am so thankful for the experience.

Your following on Tik Tok is seventy thousand strong and has amassed over one million likes. What do you accredit your success on the platform to and what would you recommend to other songwriters starting out?

The first video that hit 1.5 million views was me in the bathroom, jumping out of a stall, singing a few lines from “Call Me Maybe.” I took that audience and started engaging them with my “Story Times” and “Questions” videos where I try to stay current with trends and use stories and questions that really happened in my life to start conversations. For artists starting out on Tik Tok, the key to success is to just be yourself, make videos that you enjoy, and find your niche. Once you make a video that the “For You” page promotes, stay in that lane and consistently add content. It is important for you to use hashtags, engage with your followers in the comments, and always stay true to yourself.

You have been singing and co-writing songs with your father, Jesse Watson, music director for The Lone Star Cowboy Church since you were a little girl. Walk us through what a songwriting session looks like for a father-daughter duo.

Writing songs with my dad has to be one of the most special and entertaining AND crazy things in my life. He is definitely the one that I credit for taking my ideas and making them come to life! You never know how the song will create itself but the one thing that is for sure is that he is one of the most talented and creative people I know. I am beyond blessed to have him be a part of my team and the driving force behind the writing of my songs.

The Lone Star Cowboy Church is the largest cowboy church in the world. It is the spiritual home of several country recording artists, most notably Cody Johnson and Jesse Raub, Jr., Parker McCollum has also visited a time or two. When Parker first heard you sing, he called you “the real deal” and “the total package.” When you receive feedback like this from country music icons, who is the first person you tell and why?

The first person that I usually call with amazing news about my career is my mom, but she was standing right there. My dad was also there which made this experience truly special. My parents have been there throughout my entire journey sharing all of their time, support, talents, and even finances. After meeting Parker, he spent several hours each week over a period of two months on the phone with me and my mom to talk about next steps in my career and how he could help me get there. Each of these paths required additional funds to move forward. and my parents continued to support me by selling their house to help fund the process. They have been my rock and #1 supporters throughout my career.

Your 2021 release Red Lipstick And A Cowboy Hat was featured on CMT Australia, Roku, Apple TV, and IndiMusic TV. How does it feel to reach the milestone where your videos are streamed alongside headliners?

It is something that I never could have imagined! When I was younger, people didn’t believe in me and I honestly didn’t believe in myself, but I knew that I was meant for something bigger. It took me a long time before I truly believed in myself and now I just want my music to give hope to all who listen. I really don’t have aspirations to be famous, I just want my music to make a difference in the world.

Your upcoming single, Highway releases to streaming platforms on January 7. You’re quoted saying Highway is a song about enjoying the little things in life: like when you have the music blaring, windows down, and wind in your hair down the backroads. How do you make time for the little breaks with a touring schedule as rigorous as yours and what are ways you escape?

You make time, because you really don’t have time. I try to look at my schedule and put time in there just for me, whether it is hanging out with my friends, shooting some hoops, watching Netflix, or having game nights with my family. It is crucial for me to protect my down time to keep me balanced and healthy. All of my friends and family are the reason that I am able to do what I love and enjoy it.

As a breakthrough artist on the Texas country scene, who would be your dream artist to cut a duet with in the future and why?

Absolutely, without a doubt, Parker McCollum! He is the reason that I am where I am today and it is a dream of mine to be able to record a duet with him and perform it on stage at one of his shows. I believe that this will happen one day and I am just continually keeping my head down focused on the way up! I am so proud of him and all that he has accomplished and would be so honored to get to sing with him. I also would love to do a duet with Carrie Underwood as she is my inspiration and many people compare me to her. I’m happy to collaborate with everyone and just enjoying the ride.