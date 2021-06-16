Chatting with George Birge: Country artist and TikTok sensation

George Birge. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

Country singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation George Birge chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors.

Birge just inked a record deal with Records Nashville. The label is the Music City division of Barry Weiss’ Records, and it is a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment. “It felt unbelievable to sign with them,” he said. “It’s the best team I can be a part of and I am so thankful for them believing in me.”

His highly-anticipated debut country single “Beer Beer, Truck Truck” will come out this Friday on June 18. The demo of the song blew up on TikTok with well over 2.7 million views, and that subsequently earned him 130,000 followers in only two weeks.

On his new song, “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” he said, “It was a song that I never expected to finish. It was a pretty wild story.”

Earlier in the year, Birge wrote with Clay Walker, who had always been one of his idols growing up in Texas. “We wrote a song together, ‘Need A Bar Sometimes,’ that ended up being his new single on radio,” he said.

As we were writing songs, one night he encouraged me to get on TikTok, especially if I wanted people to hear my music. “That was the last thing I ever expected to hear from Clay Walker,” he said.

Birge saw a viral video of a made-up song from Erynn Chambers, influencer and music educator who lightheartedly joked that country music is only about “beer beer, truck truck, girls in tight jeans.” “I felt inspired to take those lyrics and write a cool song out of it. I wrote the chorus that night and I posted it,” he said. @georgebirgeofficial If y’all blow this up I may have to finish it and release it, should we write the whole thing @rynnstar 🔥 #countrymusic #country #originalsong ♬ original sound – George Birge

After his clip went viral on TikTok, there was a huge demand for Birge to finish the song, and it landed him a record deal with Records Nashville. “It was the ride I never expected to take but God works in mysterious ways and it was exciting for it to all come to life,” he said.

In addition, Birge has landed a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music. “It’s incredible since they have helped me figure out who I am as an artist,” he said. “They have given me the confidence to believe that I am on the right track, and that my music works and that I am doing something right. That has given me so much energy to have the confidence to create something that is originally me.”

“We went in to cut a five-song EP and I have never been more proud of the music. The full EP will come out later in the year,” he added.

He is a co-writer on Clay Walker’s latest single “Need A Bar Sometimes,” and “Catching Up With An Ol’ Memory,” the latter of which is featured on Walker’s upcoming album.

Aside from Clay Walker, Birge has penned songs with such country artists as Matt Stell, Chris Lane, Gary LeVox, and Jay Demarcus.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “This is the George Birge chapter.” “It’s the chapter where I get to be myself where I don’t have to pretend to be anything,” he said. “I am putting out music that I believe in, and I hope other people like it and believe in it too.”

On his definition of the word success, Birge said, “Being proud of what I am creating. If I can go to sleep at night being happy with who I am and the music that I am putting out and my relationship with my family, then that’s success to me.”

“Beer Beer, Truck Truck” is available for pre-order on digital service provides by clicking here. “Thank you for believing in me and pushing me and making this the biggest thing that has ever happened to me,” he told his fans. “It started as a joke and me trying to show that country songwriters can turn even the most mundane phrases into something cool. I could not have done all of this without the unbelievable support from my fans.”

To learn more about country artist George Birge, check him out on TikTok and Instagram.