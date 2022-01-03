Connect with us

Chatting with David Morales: Acclaimed DJ and producer

Acclaimed DJ and electronic producer David Morales chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors.

He closed “Party In De Ghetto” in 2021. “I wasn’t really planning on releasing it, but I ended up doing a remix for myself and the feedback was amazing so I then put it together in a week,” he said.

Regarding his plans for the future, he revealed, “My goal is to keep making music and taking DIRIDIM Records to the next level.”

On his daily motivations, Morales said, “I just love what I do and that keeps me going. I’m in the best zone right now for music.”

Morales is drawn to electronic music for many reasons. “I love the evolution and technology and the fact that people are more open to new sounds,” he said.

On the key to longevity in the music industry, he remarked, “I think that the most important thing is to be open-minded about new DJs, artists, and producers. You can always be inspired if you’re open to it.”

Morales listed Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande as the female artists that he would love to do a dream collaboration with someday.

On his definition of the word success, he explained, “Being happy with supporting yourself doing what you love to do.”

For his loyal fans, Morales concluded, “I want to say thank you for all the support over the years. I couldn’t do it without you.”

To learn more about DJ David Morales, visit his official website and follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

