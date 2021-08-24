Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chatting with Carson Boatman: New Johnny DiMera on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Musician and actor Carson Boatman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about playing the new Johnny DiMera on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” and the upcoming in-person fan event on Rhode Island this weekend.

Published

Carson Boatman
Carson Boatman headshot. Photo Credit: Mishone Feigin
Carson Boatman headshot. Photo Credit: Mishone Feigin

Musician and actor Carson Boatman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about playing the new Johnny DiMera on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” and the upcoming in-person fan event on Rhode Island this weekend.

Johnny DiMera on ‘Days of Our Lives’

On playing the role of Johnny on “Days of Our Lives,” he said, “It feels great to be playing him. It has been such a fun experience, it feels awesome.”

Boatman had great words about working with fellow actors, Dan Feuerriegel and Billy Flynn, who play his father EJ and uncle Chad respectively on the NBC daytime drama. “They are the best. I love those guys,” he exclaimed. “Dan is great as my dad, and they are both great actors.”

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “When I got into acting back in 2013, the digital platforms were already becoming more prevalent. For me, I don’t really know anything different. In a way, the digital age creates more opportunities and more avenues for actors.”

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he noted that it initially came as a shock, especially the first couple of weeks on the show. “It’s not a pace that I had to keep up with before,” he said. “I realized that I had to spend more time at home preparing, and the longer I am on the show, the more I catch the pacing and the groove, and the easier it gets. It’s a lot of work, but I love it.”

For young and aspiring entertainers, he said, “It’s very difficult, you need to be ready and willing to accept rejection and move past it. This business takes a lot of discipline, self-belief, and perseverance.”

Upcoming ‘Days’ fan event in Rhode Island

On August 28 and 29, Boatman will be a part of a Star Struck in-person fan event in Providence, Rhode Island, where he will be joined by co-stars Judi Evans, Victoria Konefal, Matthew Ashford, Bryan Dattilo, and Billy Flynn. This event is hosted by Paul and Keith of Star Struck Fan Events. “I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s my first fan event since being cast on ‘Days of Our Lives’ so I am really excited.”

Carson Boatman: the country artist

Aside from acting, he is also a country musician. On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I am inspired by other people’s songwriting and music, as well as life experiences (things that I have been through and relate to).”

He listed Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton, as his dream duet choices in country music.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “The beginning.”

If he were to ever go on “The Masked Singer,” he revealed that he would be an “iguana.” “I would try to do something that is weird and random,” he admitted.

For his fans and supporters, he said, “Thank you so much, I really appreciate everyone who has stuck with me since way back when and I hope that I can continue to be there for you and keep you guys entertained.”

To learn more about actor Carson Boatman, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

In this article:Carson Boatman, country musician, days of our lives, daytime drama, johnny dimera, Nbc
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

The day that changed America: Remembering 9/11, 20 years on

As New Yorkers began heading to work, 19 hijackers were boarding flights at airports in Boston, Washington and Newark.

3 hours ago

World

Karen Baker: Pentagon survivor who told the stories of 9/11 victims

Karen Baker was a crisis communications expert at the Pentagon on 9/11 but nothing could prepare her for what she would soon have to...

5 hours ago

World

Joseph Dittmar: sharing memories of 9/11 escape is 'my therapy'

Veering between laughter and tears, Joseph Dittmar narrates his memories of escaping from near the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

4 hours ago
10 days later, Haiti earthquake victims struggle to cope 10 days later, Haiti earthquake victims struggle to cope

World

10 days later, Haiti earthquake victims struggle to cope

People walk down a street after the August 14 earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 23, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File CHRISTOF STACHEAmelie BARONSurvivors...

21 hours ago