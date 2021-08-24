Chatting with Carson Boatman: New Johnny DiMera on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Carson Boatman headshot. Photo Credit: Mishone Feigin

Musician and actor Carson Boatman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about playing the new Johnny DiMera on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” and the upcoming in-person fan event on Rhode Island this weekend.

Johnny DiMera on ‘Days of Our Lives’

On playing the role of Johnny on “Days of Our Lives,” he said, “It feels great to be playing him. It has been such a fun experience, it feels awesome.”

Boatman had great words about working with fellow actors, Dan Feuerriegel and Billy Flynn, who play his father EJ and uncle Chad respectively on the NBC daytime drama. “They are the best. I love those guys,” he exclaimed. “Dan is great as my dad, and they are both great actors.”

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “When I got into acting back in 2013, the digital platforms were already becoming more prevalent. For me, I don’t really know anything different. In a way, the digital age creates more opportunities and more avenues for actors.”

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he noted that it initially came as a shock, especially the first couple of weeks on the show. “It’s not a pace that I had to keep up with before,” he said. “I realized that I had to spend more time at home preparing, and the longer I am on the show, the more I catch the pacing and the groove, and the easier it gets. It’s a lot of work, but I love it.”

For young and aspiring entertainers, he said, “It’s very difficult, you need to be ready and willing to accept rejection and move past it. This business takes a lot of discipline, self-belief, and perseverance.”

Upcoming ‘Days’ fan event in Rhode Island

On August 28 and 29, Boatman will be a part of a Star Struck in-person fan event in Providence, Rhode Island, where he will be joined by co-stars Judi Evans, Victoria Konefal, Matthew Ashford, Bryan Dattilo, and Billy Flynn. This event is hosted by Paul and Keith of Star Struck Fan Events. “I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s my first fan event since being cast on ‘Days of Our Lives’ so I am really excited.”

Carson Boatman: the country artist

Aside from acting, he is also a country musician. On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I am inspired by other people’s songwriting and music, as well as life experiences (things that I have been through and relate to).”

He listed Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton, as his dream duet choices in country music.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “The beginning.”

If he were to ever go on “The Masked Singer,” he revealed that he would be an “iguana.” “I would try to do something that is weird and random,” he admitted.

For his fans and supporters, he said, “Thank you so much, I really appreciate everyone who has stuck with me since way back when and I hope that I can continue to be there for you and keep you guys entertained.”

To learn more about actor Carson Boatman, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.