Austin Burke releases witty country single

Austin Burke. Photo Courtesy of Adkins Publicity

Country artist Austin Burke released his lighthearted new country single “Wet Dream.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This song was in direct response to more than 20 million views (and counting) on social media. He co-wrote, recorded, and posted the tune on social media on July 30, and it has gone viral. It is the No. 6 best-selling single on iTunes all genres.

“Wet Dream” is a double entendre about fishing, produced by Brandon Day and co-written by Burke, Joe Fox, and Zack Dyer. His rich, gritty vocals are reminiscent of Kip Moore meets Brantley Gilbert. In many ways, it is the male compliment to Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party” (for Generation Z).

He shared that he wrote the song with his friends Zack Dyer and Joe Fox. They had no idea it would become as big as it has been. It’s a fun and upbeat song that deals with the subject matter of fishing, and it has a liberating vibe to it.

“Wet Dream” by Austin Burke is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about Austin Burke and his new music, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.