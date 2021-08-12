Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Austin Burke releases witty country single

Country artist Austin Burke released his lighthearted new country single “Wet Dream.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Austin Burke
Austin Burke. Photo Courtesy of Adkins Publicity
Austin Burke. Photo Courtesy of Adkins Publicity

Country artist Austin Burke released his lighthearted new country single “Wet Dream.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This song was in direct response to more than 20 million views (and counting) on social media. He co-wrote, recorded, and posted the tune on social media on July 30, and it has gone viral. It is the No. 6 best-selling single on iTunes all genres.

“Wet Dream” is a double entendre about fishing, produced by Brandon Day and co-written by Burke, Joe Fox, and Zack Dyer. His rich, gritty vocals are reminiscent of Kip Moore meets Brantley Gilbert. In many ways, it is the male compliment to Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party” (for Generation Z).

He shared that he wrote the song with his friends Zack Dyer and Joe Fox. They had no idea it would become as big as it has been. It’s a fun and upbeat song that deals with the subject matter of fishing, and it has a liberating vibe to it.

“Wet Dream” by Austin Burke is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about Austin Burke and his new music, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Artist, austin burke, Country, wet dream
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

13 hours ago

World

WWF sounds alarm over 'colossal' Black Sea oil slick

Russian scientists sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a huge oil slick in the Black Sea.

5 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: US gets another shot at Assange extradition — While creating case law to shoot all future messengers

The US government is actively defending the perpetrators and shooting the messenger, perhaps future messengers as well.

7 hours ago

Business

China's anti-sanctions law a new headache for banks in Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks.

7 hours ago