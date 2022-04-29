‘American Idol’ alum Louis Knight talks about ‘Burn This All Down’ single

Louis Knight. Photo Credit: Cami Liberty

“American Idol” alum Louis Knight chatted about his new single “Burn This All Down,” his experience in the reality singing competition, and being an artist in the digital age.

‘Burn This All Down’ single

On his new single, he said, “I hadn’t written anything in months. I was in a place where I felt lost and like I was losing touch with songwriting and music. I just moved to LA and was hanging out with my good friend, Francisco Martin. He started playing the guitar and I started freestyling over the chords he was playing. All my pent-up feelings about my depression and my relationship with music emerged and this song quickly came to life. I co-wrote it with Francisco Martin and Wyatt Pike.”

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, Knight said, “Music has always been my therapy. Using the piano and guitar to tell stories of things I’ve lived through is how I process my ups and downs in life. Something that I’ve always gravitated towards in music, is the realness of certain songs or artists and how they have the power to impact you. Sometimes, it’s in a happy way.”

“Other times, it’s in a way that helps heal you through something going on in your life. That’s what I want to give to other people,” he added.

‘American Idol’ experience

He opened up about his experience on “American Idol.” “My ‘American Idol’ experience was a roller coaster that I’m truly grateful for. It taught me so much about myself. It helped me to grow as a person and as a songwriter/vocalist. It gave me a launching pad to reach people who care enough to listen to my sad love songs. On the downside, it tested my mental health a lot; however, I try to see it as an opportunity for growth,” he said.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “Honestly, it’s a very weird thing. There are many days when I feel like there is so much opportunity for success. Other days, I can feel quite hopeless and must pick myself back up again.”

“Streaming services have the power to help your career take off,” he said. “You can land on an editorial playlist or get pushed through the algorithm. However, they also pay so little, making it hard to sustain a living as an artist.”

He continued, “Take a platform like TikTok, for example. On one hand, it has the power to completely change your life by sending your content to new potential fans and providing the chance to have a ‘viral video.’ On the other hand, your content can easily get lost in the millions of other content creators.”

“You must find what works for you and stay consistent. Within the music industry, almost everything is based on social media following. The desire to develop an artist is less common than picking up an already established brand. As with any career path, it just takes a lot of perseverance, adapting, and self-belief,” he explained.

5. Which female artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

At the moment, my dream duet with a female artist would be with my friend Lauren Spencer Smith. Between both of our emotional, powerhouse vocals, I feel as though we could make a banger for people to cry to.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “I think that there are many different forms of success. Within my personal life, it’s being happy with myself, my relationships, and my purpose.”

“In terms of music, success means being able to support me with the songs I write and perform, as well as being a worldwide touring and charting singer-songwriter. It would also be to create an impact in the world and in people‘s lives through my music,” he explained.

For his listeners, he concluded about “Burn This All Down,” “It is about trying to find myself again as well as the frustration that can come with that. I hope this song can inspire others in knowing that they can get through anything.”

“Burn This All Down” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Louis Knight, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.