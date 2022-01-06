Adam Shoenfeld talks about ‘All The Birds Sing’ solo album

Adam Shoenfeld. Photo Credit: Michael Gomez

Nashville’s go-to guitarist and producer Adam Shoenfeld chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming solo album “All the Birds Sing,” which will be released on January 28 via Lozen Entertainment Group/Copperline.

On the song selection process for the new CD, Shoenfeld said, “All of these songs came to me at the right time. I had a flood of ideas. The songs that didn’t make it just didn’t stand up to these. Most of these songs are very personal.”

He listed “Pave those Highways” as his personal favorite tune on the new album. “I played every instrument on this song, and I’m super proud of it. I love the production elements that Katie brought to the table for it as well,” he said.

When asked if he was going for a certain theme for this album, he responded, “I wasn’t, and when it wasn’t until it was all wrapped up that I realized how interconnected the songs are. I like to think of it as an accidental concept record.”

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I am inspired by everything from family to politics. Whatever brings emotion to me is likely to end up in a song.”

On being an artist in the digital age, Shoenfeld said, “It feels underwhelming and overwhelming at the same time. It’s so nice to have it be so easy to put music out there in the world, but also frustrating with how easy it is to be “just another singer.”

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “When I was younger, my picture of success was simply to make a living doing music. It wasn’t really about fame, but I’ll take that where and if I can get it. Lol. No matter how far I’ve come through, I still can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings.”

Shoenfeld concluded about his new album, “I think there’s a message in this record for you. There was for me. I didn’t really know that until it was all said and done.”

The album is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on Adam Shoenfeld and his new music, check out his official website.