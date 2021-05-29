Connect with us

Actor, model, and media personality David Gharibyan celebrates his birthday

Armenian-American actor, model, and media personality David (Davit) Gharibyan celebrates a major milestone in his personal life today, his birthday. Digital Journal has the scoop.

David Gharibyan
David Gharibyan. Photo Credit: Edgar Melkonyan
David Gharibyan. Photo Credit: Edgar Melkonyan

He posted the birthday news on his Instagram page. He has been killing this year with his profound videos (that raise social awareness) on social media.

Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Gharibyan released a moving social video on the Armenian Genocide entitled “We Remember and Demand 106,” which he produced and directed. He paid a touching tribute to his roots in memory of the Armenian Genocide.

In March of 2021, he released a heartfelt and compelling video for “International Women’s Day,” which was well-received on social media.

For more information on Armenian-American actor, model, and media personality David (Davit) Gharibyan, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on InstagramFacebookTwitter, and check out his official website.

