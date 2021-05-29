Actor, model, and media personality David Gharibyan celebrates his birthday

David Gharibyan. Photo Credit: Edgar Melkonyan

Armenian-American actor, model, and media personality David (Davit) Gharibyan celebrates a major milestone in his personal life today, his birthday. Digital Journal has the scoop.

He posted the birthday news on his Instagram page. He has been killing this year with his profound videos (that raise social awareness) on social media.

Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Gharibyan released a moving social video on the Armenian Genocide entitled “We Remember and Demand 106,” which he produced and directed. He paid a touching tribute to his roots in memory of the Armenian Genocide.

In March of 2021, he released a heartfelt and compelling video for “International Women’s Day,” which was well-received on social media.

