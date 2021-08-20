Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Aaron Dalla Villa talks about ‘Camelot’ production, and digital age

Actor Aaron Dalla Villa chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the “Camelot” production.

Published

Aaron Dalla Villa
Aaron Dalla Villa. Photo Courtesy of Studio Matrix.
Aaron Dalla Villa. Photo Courtesy of Studio Matrix.

Actor Aaron Dalla Villa chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the “Camelot” production.

He plays the role of Mordred in Bay Street Theater’s production of “Camelot.” “It was an absolute blast. Being one on my bucket list, I was thrilled to perform as the villain for the show six nights a week.

“I love how this version of ‘Camelot’ is staged outdoors in an open field,” he said. “The open environment is quite charming and feels like an easy, light return to live theatre. On some nights, an actual hawk shows up to watch the show from the trees nearby. It could possibly be Merlyn looking upon us with favor.”

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “There have never been more opportunities for an actor than ever before. You can book work via social media, and everything is accessible. Likewise, there has never been more competition than before. You have to bring your A-game every time.”

When asked about his dream acting partners, he responded, “My number one is Daniel Day-Lewis if he ever comes out of retirement. Others include Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, and Al Pacino, to name a few.”

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “work really hard.” “Learn the craft of acting. Don’t rely on your connections alone. Your work will speak for itself and get you noticed,” he said.

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success used to mean a Lamborghini, models, and multi-million dollar mansions. Now, that I’ve grown older and have truly fallen in love with the craft, becoming the best actor I can be is success to me.”

He concluded about “Take it for what it is — an entertaining night in Bridgehampton, NY, and respite from all the craziness in the world. “In short, there’s simply not a more congenial spot for happily-ever-aftering than here in Camelot.”

To learn more about actor Aaron Dalla Villa, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Aaron Dalla Villa, Actor, bay street, Camelot, Production
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Where is the anti-masking anti-lockdown disinformation coming from and why no charges?

The sheer amount of dangerous, stupid babble coming from the anti-lockdown movement is astonishing.

6 hours ago
Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

World

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

Sydney is reporting more than 600 cases each day -- straining contact tracing efforts -- and that number shows little sign of shrinking -...

21 hours ago

World

Taliban kill relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan: broadcaster

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him.

17 hours ago
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

World

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters in the western Afghan city of Herat - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERDavid FOXThe Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their...

19 hours ago