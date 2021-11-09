Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

White House channels infrastructure funds to snarled ports

Published

White House channels infrastructure funds to snarled ports
Snarls at American ports have exacerbated supply chain woes that are threatening to wreak havoc on the 2021 Christmas shopping season - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL
Snarls at American ports have exacerbated supply chain woes that are threatening to wreak havoc on the 2021 Christmas shopping season - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL

As overwhelmed American ports leave ships carrying goods for the Christmas shopping season idling, the White House on Tuesday said funds from a recently passed infrastructure overhaul would be used to sort out the snarls.

The $1.2 trillion bill Congress passed last week with both Democratic and Republican votes was a boost for President Joe Biden as he faces low approval ratings amid rising inflation driven in part by the troubles at ports nationwide.

In a call with reporters, senior administration officials said ports will be allowed to direct leftover funds from other projects towards efforts to relieve congestion immediately.

While the president has yet to sign the bill into law, the officials said that within the next 60 days, the Army Corps of Engineers will begin designating port and inland waterway projects where $4 billion it allocates for their modernization can be spent.

The government will also begin the process of modernizing the country’s border inspection facilities over the next 90 days.

“It’s important to point out that the entire goods movement system is assisted greatly through the bipartisan bill,” one of the officials told reporters.

The supply chain snarls are a global phenomenon spurred by economies reopening following the historic downturn last year, but they have been blamed for causing delays and shortages of goods that have pushed US inflation higher.

The White House had earlier announced the Port of Los Angeles would begin 24-hour operations to address the many ships waiting offshore to unload.

The steps unveiled Tuesday will allow the Port of Savannah, on the US East Coast, to use money from a previous government grant to build a pop-up container terminal about 100 miles (160 kilometers) inland to relieve its backlogs.

Over the next 45 days, the government will also allocate $240 million from the Port Infrastructure Development Program grants to improve capacity nationwide, the official said.

In this article:infrastructure, white house
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

World

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Cars line up to travel into the United States at the San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Mexico -...

24 hours ago
Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN

World

Supreme Court agrees to hear coal case that could limit EPA’s climate powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Republican-led states and fossil fuel.

19 hours ago
Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Life

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a red vs blue issue in the U.S., and it’s very telling

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with coronavirus in the United States is getting more people vaccinated.

7 hours ago
Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

World

Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

An original Apple computer, handbuilt by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the U.S.

14 hours ago