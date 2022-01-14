Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK economy recovers to above pre-pandemic level: data

Britain’s economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic level after recording strong growth in November, official data showed.

Published

UK economy recovers to above pre-pandemic level: data
British finance minister Rishi Sunak urged Britons to get their booster jabs to maintain the economic recovery - Copyright AFP/File STR
British finance minister Rishi Sunak urged Britons to get their booster jabs to maintain the economic recovery - Copyright AFP/File STR
Ben PERRY

Britain’s economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic level after recording strong growth in November, official data showed Friday.

“Gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 0.9 percent in November 2021 and is above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level for the first time,” the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The UK economy is 0.7 percent above its level in February 2020, the ONS added.

“It’s amazing to see the size of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels in November — a testament to the grit and determination of the British people,” said finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Seen as a potential successor to embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sunak urged Britons to get their booster jab to help safeguard the economic recovery.

“We all have a vital part to play to protect lives and jobs, and I urge everyone to do theirs by getting boosted as soon as you can,” he said.

While the UK economy grew strongly in November compared with output of only 0.2 percent in October, this was before the Omicron variant took hold.

“GDP almost certainly dropped in December, as households hunkered down in response to the Omicron variant,” noted Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

– PM in trouble –

The British Retail Consortium last week warned that restrictions imposed in the wake of Omicron “wiped out” much of a recent recovery enjoyed by UK bricks-and-mortar stores.

UK supermarkets managed to avoid major fallout, however, as Omicron boosted demand for at-home celebrations.

Supermarket Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, lifted Thursday its annual profit forecast after posting a 3.2-percent sales increase over the festive period.

Johnson was meanwhile fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office.

It comes as the UK economy’s outlook is “clouded by… sickness absence, supply chain disruption and a cost of living crunch for households”, said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI, Britain’s main business lobby group.

Economies are battling against decades-high inflation that is forcing central banks to hike interest rates, including the Bank of England which last month raised its key borrowing cost to 0.25 percent.

The rate was increased from a record-low level of 0.1 percent.

In this article:Brexit, Economy, Great britain, united kingdom
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

12 hours ago
Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

World

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.

19 hours ago
Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Tech & Science

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

A federal judge on Wednesday set a September date for the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty.

23 hours ago

Business

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the U.S. is seeing an unprecedented: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them.

22 hours ago