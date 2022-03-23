Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

U.S. outlines a renewed cybersecurity strategy

President Biden’s statement on our nation’s cybersecurity is the latest evidence that criminals are searching for opportunities.

Published

Image: © AFP
Image: © AFP

Towards the end of March 2022, President Biden released a statement about U.S. security. Considering the threat posed by Russia to the U.S., Biden opens with “This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience.”

Considering the key themes in the text for Digital Journal, including the impending risk of cyberattacks, is cybersecurity evangelist and privileged access management expert Raj Dodhiawala, president of Remediant.

Dodhiawala  sees that many organizations are becoming victims of cyber espionage attacks via state-sponsored agencies and organized cybercrime groups. In addition,  Dodhiawala finds a large number of attack surfaces lie unprotected and vulnerable to breaches, allowing a majority of today’s attackers to accomplish their mission by leveraging privilege (or administrative) account sprawl.

Considering the words from the U.S. head of state, Dodhiawala says: “President Biden’s statement on our nation’s cybersecurity is the latest evidence that criminals are searching for opportunities to breach highly-classified information, take down critical infrastructure and much more.”

From this, industry needs to take note opines Dodhiawala: “It’s concerning, but most importantly, it cannot be ignored by the private and public sectors. Organizations — both small and large — need to prepare and bolster their security postures, right now.”

In terms of the main lessons, Dodhiawala says: “The most critical aspect of strengthening cybersecurity defenses is reducing the attack surface, as the majority of today’s attackers accomplish their mission by leveraging privilege (or admin) account sprawl — a very large attack surface. Once an attacker is inside any infrastructure or system, for example, elevating privileges and moving laterally to find crown jewels become relatively straightforward. From there, they can encrypt data to execute a ransomware attack.”

It is also important that businesses look forwards and consider what types of technologies will be necessary for futureproofing. Dodhiawala advises: “Looking ahead, organizations must prioritize protecting their assets against lateral movement by maintaining zero standing privilege (ZSP). This includes protecting admin authorization, and protecting organizations against the discovery of admin credentials, hashes or secrets from inside the network.”

Dodhiawala’s final recommendation is: “Organizations need to develop an incident response plan that you’ve practiced a few times. Being resilient is necessary in today’s cyber world. Being agile and resilient, however, is even better.”

In this article:Biden, Business, Cybersecurity, Technology, USA
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Activists say homelessness in New York City is at its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s Activists say homelessness in New York City is at its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s

World

‘Always on alert’: surviving homelessness in New York City

The dangers facing America's homeless were highlighted earlier this month when a man murdered two homeless men.

16 hours ago
Canada is concerned about Russian threats to its Arctic regions, which include Ellesmere Island -- seen here in this March 2017 image taken during a NASA flyover Canada is concerned about Russian threats to its Arctic regions, which include Ellesmere Island -- seen here in this March 2017 image taken during a NASA flyover

World

Canada’s Arctic security moves to forefront after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Canada's chief of the defense staff, General Wayne Eyre, has warned that "much more effort" is needed to bolster domestic security.

16 hours ago
Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior

Social Media

Marcos heir wins Philippine election misinformation race

Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior, driven by a misinformation campaign.

18 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stuns the US Congress with a speech comparing the bombardment of Ukrainian cities to the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II as well as the September 11, 2001 terror attacks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stuns the US Congress with a speech comparing the bombardment of Ukrainian cities to the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II as well as the September 11, 2001 terror attacks

World

‘Prove you’re with us’: Zelensky’s rousing calls to Western MPs

Ukrainian President Zelensky has won standing ovations in parliaments across the West with impassioned addresses from wartime Kyiv.

14 hours ago