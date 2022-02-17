Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Melania Trump launched an NFT sales platform last year, with an inaugural image of her own eyes.

Published

Then US first lady Melania Trump toured Christmas decorations at the White House in 2017
Then US first lady Melania Trump toured Christmas decorations at the White House in 2017 - Copyright AFP Saeed KHAN
Then US first lady Melania Trump toured Christmas decorations at the White House in 2017 - Copyright AFP Saeed KHAN

More NFT digital collectibles are coming from former US first lady Melania Trump, she said Thursday, and this time they will focus on “iconic” moments from her husband’s turbulent presidency.

Melania Trump launched an NFT sales platform last year, with an inaugural image of her own eyes, and now a collection is coming that lauds Donald Trump’s single term in office.

The 10,000-piece issue of “digital artwork highlights iconic moments from president Trump’s administration,” her office said in a statement, citing an example of Christmas at the White House.

“Collectors will enjoy an element of surprise as the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase,” the statement added, noting Melania Trump provided “creative direction” for the collection.

The Republican billionaire’s NFTs, dubbed “POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection,” will be sold at a fixed price of $50 each via an extension of Melania Trump’s platform from Monday, a holiday honoring US presidents.

This is also the date on which Donald Trump’s new social network, “Truth Social,” is scheduled to officially go live.

The platform was presented by the former president as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, from which he is barred over his role in inciting his supporters to violence before the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. 

The ex-reality TV star has done little to dispel his supporters’ hopes that he will run for president in 2024, after losing to Joe Biden and then falsely asserting the vote’s outcome was fraudulent.

This NFT platform was Melania Trump’s first public project since she left the White House over a year ago.

It uses the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies, and transforms anything from illustrations to memes into virtual collectors’ items that cannot be duplicated.

Non-fungible tokens rocketed into the mainstream last year and are now traded at major auction houses, generating several hundred million dollars in transactions every month.

In this article:Internet, melania trump, NFT, Trump, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown

World

Op-Ed: Australia vs the fire ants – Too little money, too little action

Fire ants aren’t famous for their negotyiation skills.

21 hours ago
Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary

World

‘I’ll kill you!’: Mexico’s nature defenders put lives on line

Despite the dangers of standing up to illegal loggers, fellow conservationists continue to work guarding the El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary.

15 hours ago
San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths

Life

Overdose deaths in U.S. hit a record high in 2021, killing over 100,000 people

Drug overdose deaths have doubled over the past six years amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a continued rise in the use of fentanyl.

15 hours ago
It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence

Life

‘I can’t move’: Queen Elizabeth complains of stiffness during engagement

Queen Elizabeth II complained Wednesday about mobility issues, as she carried out her in-person official engagements.

8 hours ago