Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Top China, US trade officials hold 'candid' first talks

Published

Top China, US trade officials hold 'candid' first talks
A bruising trade war under President Donald Trump saw punitive tariffs lumped on a range of goods sold between the world's two biggest economies - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
A bruising trade war under President Donald Trump saw punitive tariffs lumped on a range of goods sold between the world's two biggest economies - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Trade officials from the US and China have held “candid, pragmatic” talks, China’s commerce ministry said Thursday, their first discussions under the Biden era as Washington scrutinises whether Beijing is holding up its end of a trade pact.

A bruising trade war under President Donald Trump saw punitive tariffs lumped on a range of goods sold between the world’s two biggest economies.

The two countries signed a so-called “phase one” agreement in January 2020, in which Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021.

But top US trade negotiator Katherine Tai has said she is analysing whether the terms of that pact have been met by China, with some experts saying Beijing is falling up to 40 percent short on its agreement to buy US goods.

On Thursday, China’s commerce ministry statement said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Tai spoke in “constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect”.

The “phase one” deal aimed to end a damaging two-year trade war launched by former president Trump, which battered relations between the two countries.

President Joe Biden’s administration has not rowed back on the tough trade rhetoric, insisting it will keep the tariffs in place for now.

Washington has upheld tariffs of 25 percent on a range of Chinese goods and industrial components worth $250 billion annually.

On its side, China has maintained duties on some imports from the United States.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

Tech & Science

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

China on Wednesday accused the US of "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation".

16 hours ago
US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

Tech & Science

US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

Cyberattacks have long been seen as a threat to financial markets, but worries are becoming even more acute following a US pipeline hack.

23 hours ago
WhatsApp launches court action against India's social media clampdown WhatsApp launches court action against India's social media clampdown

Social Media

WhatsApp goes to court against India social media clampdown

WhatsApp has launched legal action to stop India enforcing new social media rules effective Wednesday.

13 hours ago
'A House Divided' 'A House Divided'

Entertainment

‘A House Divided’ earns 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination

"A House Divided" has earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Limited Series." Digital Journal has the scoop.

14 hours ago