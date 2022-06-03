The Great Rebalance: Women in the workplace today

A smiling woman. By Eric McGregor - (CC BY 2.0)

The current women’s workplace participation rate in the U.S. stands at 57 percent. This is the lowest in more than 30 years causing many to fear the progress that many women have made in fighting to get ‘a seat at the table’ in the fight for social and innovation equality may be slipping backwards.

With so many women now reconsidering what’s truly important in their personal and professional lives, a so termed ‘Great Rebalance’ could be occurring (and labour market data could be indicative of this trend). This is the view of Monica Brand Engel and Wendy Jagerson Teleki, both of whom have written about the current state of women in the workplace.

Both women have spent decades launching and building companies while also balancing their other full-time jobs as mothers, partners, and community leaders. They co-wrote the newly published book, ‘Rebalance: How Women Lead, Parent, Partner… and Thrive’ (Changemakers Books – May 31, 2022), to help address the multitude of challenges today’s professional woman faces and empower women to make the changes they want to see in the corporate world.

According to Engel: “Whether it is toxic work environments, implicit racial or gender bias, or a lack of action on climate or other social issues, there are many fronts requiring actions big and small.”

Drawing on social activism, she says: “To be a part of that change, we need to be able to harness all levels of our leadership skills to make a difference.”

The key points in the book are:

Women Are Walking At Historic Rates

Women have a much easier time walking away from a job than men. In this current climate, women need to have jobs that are both flexible and fulfilling.

The Great Rebalance and New and improved boundaries

Women no longer had to tiptoe around issues like childcare or toxic work environments. Top-tier talent understand their value and are willing to hold out for companies that align with their needs + values.

Influence The System

Now is the time for women to fight for leadership positions and lead their teams with clarity, conviction, empathy, and agility.

Be The Change They Want To See

Now is the time for women to feel empowered to take charge of their careers and shape the new normal for the next generation.

What’s At Risk

With fewer female leaders in the workforce today, younger generations of women are lacking the mentorship and aspirations to one day sit in those leadership positions. Millennial and Gen Z women are at risk of not fully realizing their full potential because there’s no role model to help navigate their journey to the top.

By embracing these points, the authors argue there are approaches for women to adopt in order to truly thrive as purpose-driven leaders, parents, partners and citizens.