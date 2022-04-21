Texas Innovation Corridor: Spotlight on three areas of innovation

A super-sized cowboy boot arrives onsite at the new Tesla Giga Texas factory in Austin - Copyright AFP Simon MAINA

From May 9th to 13th 2022, cities in the U.S. have the option to celebrate National Economic Development Week. This is an IEDC initiative that started in 2016, designed to elevate programs that create jobs, advance career development and increase quality of life.

As an example., the Texas Innovation Corridor has a lot to celebrate as it has been declared the leading growth state in the U.S.

This so-termed ‘mega-region’ between Austin and San Antonio continues to break its own growth records. This is perhaps the result of strong collaborations in the public and private sectors, spanning from Buda all the way to Cibolo.

Located here is one of the fastest-growing counties according to the U.S. Census (Hays County), and fast-scaling companies that have expanded or relocated to the region, such as Iron Ox, Urban Mining Company and Hershey Creamery Company.

Any sustained period of growth comes with challenges. To demonstrate this, there are three key pillars that local economic developers, the academic sector and industry are intentionally addressing to maintain a steady pipeline of skilled labor, mitigate traffic congestion and to stay competitive. These are examined below.

Regional Collaboration: Jason Giulietti, President, Greater San Marcos Partnership

Under Giulietti’s leadership, GSMP has facilitated 25 projects that resulted in more than 3,000 new jobs and more than $1.5 billion in new capital investment. Jason was recently recognized as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2022. He can discuss GSMP’s Vision 2025 and the full range of issues that influence a region’s ability to compete for jobs and talent.

Congestion Mitigation: Doug Wilson, CEO, State Highway 130

A recent report found a 62% increase in total traffic on SH 130 as more drivers choose this high-speed alternative to I-35 between two of the nation’s fastest growing metro areas. Wilson has shown how SH 130 is maintaining the 41-mile roadway (amid growth East of Austin) with satellite technology that can identify and address potential problems before they impact safety or ride quality.

Workforce Training: Lorraine Lane, Executive Director, Gary Job Corps

Lane has been a leader in the DOL Job Corps program for over 23 years and has served in various roles. She oversees a large Job Corps center, located in San Marcos. The center provides free education and job training for young professionals.

Lane in turning under-performing facilities into top performers, resulting in thousands of young adults graduating from Job Corps programs.