Saving for the future? Best industries to work in for your pension

An older man, image by Ahmet Demirel via Wikimedia / Public domain (CC0 1.0)

A review of pensions and the industries with the best provision for workers who have an eye on retirement reveals that working in public administration and defence (including compulsory social security), offers the best employer contributions to a pension scheme. The survey relates to organisations in the U.K.

Following this, education is the second-best sector to work in for employer pension contributions. At the other end of the scale, the wholesale and retail trade is the worst sector to work in for generous employer contributions to a pension.

The study conducted by investing comparison site Investing Reviews analysed data from the U.K. Office for National Statistics to establish which industry has the highest percentage of its workforce receiving employer pension contributions of 20 percent or more.

The research reveals that employers in public administration and defence (including compulsory social security) are the most generous when it comes to pension contributions with 67.9 percent of employers contributing 20 percent or more to their employees’ pension pot.

Education is the second-best sector to work in when it comes to employer contributions to your pension. The percentage of employers in the education sector contributing 20 percent or more is 64.0 percent, which is the second highest percentage out of all industries. The high contribution percentage is likely due to both industries being largely based in the state sector as well as private sector.

Employers in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector that contribute 20% or more to their employees’ pension pot comes to 19.4 percent, representing the third highest percentage of any sector.

The fourth best sector to work in for a good pension contribution is the human health and social work activities sector. A total of 15.4 percent of employers in this sector contribute 20 percent or more to the pensions of their employees.

Water supply, including waste management, sewerage, and remediation activities, is the fifth-best sector to work in for good employer contributions to your pension. Employers contributing 20 percent or more to pension pots in this sector are at 10.6 percent, the fifth highest out of all industries.

Interestingly, working in wholesale and retail trade (including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) results in the lowest percentage of employer contributions of 20 percent or more, at only 1.3 percent.

The outcome of the assessment is:

The best industries to work in for a pension Industry Rank Percentage of employers that contribute 20% or more to employees’ pension Public administration and defence (including compulsory social security) 1 67.9 Education 2 64.0 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 3 19.4 Human health and social work activities 4 15.4 Water supply 5 10.6 Arts and entertainment 6 8.5 Finance and insurance activities 7 7.6 Transportation and storage 8 7.2 Real estate activities 9 6.2 Professional, scientific and technical activities 10 4.0

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Investing Reviews tells Digital Journal: “With the cost-of-living crisis playing on the minds of many, working in a sector that offers good pension contributions can bring ease of mind when thinking about future finances. This study serves as an insightful guide as to the sectors where employer contributions are higher than others.”