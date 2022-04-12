Proptech report finds the essential factors for the flexible working space

Image by Tim Sandle, of a computer being used in a workplace.

A new study conducted by essensys has identified six traits required for a hybridizing work force. Essensys is a global proptech firm. For the benefit of the wider business community, the company has recently commissioned a study that, through analysis and interviews with some of the world’s biggest owners and employers, identifies the six most important traits of workplaces in a hybridizing market.

Employees arguably require more now in a post-pandemic environment, and as occupancy rates slowly rise. In particular, it is apparent that successful office strategies will need to be digital-first and hybrid.

The report found that in the past, office space design would come first and then work activities would follow. The focus is now increasingly to decide the purpose of the work and then flex the space accordingly.

A flexible office space is a type of workspace designed to provide employees with a variety of different places and ways to work.

As such, the study found that the six most important traits are: 1) consistent experiences, 2) specific workplace purposes, 3) seamless journeys across workspaces, 4) world-class service delivery, 5) measurability and, most importantly as a foundation, 6) integrated technology excellence.

Considering these traits and ensuring they feature in the design space can assist with creating the conditions that help employees to thrive.

Commenting on the findings, Jeremy Bernard, CEO, North America, essensys explains, in a statement provided to Digital Journal: “At this point of inflection in the office market, delivering best-in-class workspaces is critical for attracting and retaining today’s occupiers and their talent.”

He adds: “The insights from IDC’s InfoBrief underscore the importance of adopting a holistic approach to workplace technology deployment. Staying agile and responsive to employees’ needs will keep owners and occupiers alike competitive as real estate strategies and requirements continue to change.”

The findings are in keeping with a 2021 IDC Future Enterprise and Resilience Survey, which found that investments in workplace transformation initiatives were a priority for most occupiers.

In particular, 42 percent said that this is a top tech investment, ahead of digital trust and customer experience programs.