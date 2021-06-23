Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Morgan Stanley to bar the unvaccinated beginning July 12

Investment banker Morgan Stanley plans to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices next month.

Published

Morgan Stanley to bar the unvaccinated beginning July 12
Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York City. Image - Ajay Suresh CC SA 2.0
Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York City. Image - Ajay Suresh CC SA 2.0

Investment banker Morgan Stanley plans to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices next month, but only after banning unvaccinated workers, clients, and visitors. 

The move, announced on Tuesday, follows similar actions by other financial institutions. The New York Times reports the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says this is completely legal.

All Morgan Stanley staff in the New York metropolitan area have until July 1 to comply with the requirement. Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to continue working remotely, the company told workers Tuesday.

Blackstone also started allowing fully vaccinated employees to return to its offices earlier this month, while BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, will allow only fully vaccinated US employees to return to its offices in July and August, according to Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs is also requiring that US employees disclose their vaccination status, CNBC reports. Other banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are asking workers to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status.

This move by financial institutions comes about as the economy begins to reopen after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, offers a way to protect employees and the public.

The Morgan Stanley policy will operate on an honorary system and people will not be required to prove vaccination status, according to a person familiar with the policy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:covid-19 pandemic, Financial institutions, Morgan stanley, unvaccinated employees

You may also like:

Business

VW delays in contacting 3.3 million customers over data breach

Three months after the event, Volkswagen and its Audi subsidiary are notifying 3.3 million people in the U.S and Canada about a data breach.

12 hours ago
Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

Tech & Science

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

German luxury carmaker Audi said it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033.

18 hours ago
Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law

World

Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law

The Vatican confirmed it had lodged a diplomatic protest against a draft Italian law against homophobia.

21 hours ago
Junkyard of empires: Afghans sift through leftovers of US occupation Junkyard of empires: Afghans sift through leftovers of US occupation

World

Junkyard of empires: Afghans sift through leftovers of US occupation

All around are heaps of junk and scrapped equipment — ranging from telephones and thermos flasks to computer keyboards and printer cartridges.

45 mins ago