Morgan Stanley to bar the unvaccinated beginning July 12

Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York City. Image - Ajay Suresh CC SA 2.0

Investment banker Morgan Stanley plans to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices next month, but only after banning unvaccinated workers, clients, and visitors.

The move, announced on Tuesday, follows similar actions by other financial institutions. The New York Times reports the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says this is completely legal.

All Morgan Stanley staff in the New York metropolitan area have until July 1 to comply with the requirement. Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to continue working remotely, the company told workers Tuesday.

Blackstone also started allowing fully vaccinated employees to return to its offices earlier this month, while BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, will allow only fully vaccinated US employees to return to its offices in July and August, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs is also requiring that US employees disclose their vaccination status, CNBC reports. Other banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are asking workers to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status.

This move by financial institutions comes about as the economy begins to reopen after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, offers a way to protect employees and the public.

The Morgan Stanley policy will operate on an honorary system and people will not be required to prove vaccination status, according to a person familiar with the policy.