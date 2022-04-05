Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

Published

The recall concerns Kinder products from a Ferrero factory in Belgium that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden
The recall concerns Kinder products from a Ferrero factory in Belgium that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Brandon Bell
The recall concerns Kinder products from a Ferrero factory in Belgium that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Brandon Bell

Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Tuesday it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter.

While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told AFP that it issued the recall as a precautionary step.

It concerns products from Ferrero’s factory in the Belgian town of Arlon that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden.

British authorities warned the public on Saturday about the Kinder products “in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak” that included children and said Ferrero had issued a recall as a “precautionary step”.

An official said Tuesday that the number of salmonella cases in Britain had now risen to 63.

In France, 21 cases have been reported and 15 reported having eaten the Kinder products that have now been recalled, according to the French public health service.

The median age of those stricken is four years old.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause symptoms including diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps in humans, and is one of the most common food-borne infections.

“None of our Kinder products put on the market have tested positive for salmonella and we have not received any complaints from consumers,” the company said in a statement released Monday on its French website.

In France, the recall totals several hundred tonnes of products, a company spokeswoman said.

The recall concerns the original 20-gram Kinder Surprise milk chocolate egg that contains a small plastic capsule with a toy inside, as well as a larger 100-gram version, with last sale dates between the end of June and end of October 2022.

Kinder Schoko-Bons, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Happy Moments, Kinder Mix and a number of other products have also been recalled. 

In this article:Europe, Food, Health, Recall
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far

World

Plan ‘B’? What Russia plans next in Ukraine

Russia appears to have abandoned for now the initial aim in its invasion of Ukraine of seizing Kyiv and ousting the Ukrainian government.

22 hours ago

World

Taliban bans opium poppy cultivation, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs

Cultivating the opium poppy in Afghanistan was banned on Sunday, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs.

23 hours ago

World

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming.

19 hours ago
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

15 hours ago