IT jobs market: Web 3.0 starts to influence recruitment patterns

Laptops are useful, but bring with them privacy and security concerns. — Photo: © Tim Sandle.

Developments in Information Technology led to the demand for new skills. This is particularly so for skills associated with ‘Web 3.0’. a review of one jobs website – Indeed.com – shows 20,000 vacancies for the U.K. alone.

Web 3.0 is a social construct around an apparent new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology. The concept incorporates decentralization and token-based economics.

The development of Web 3.0 and its crucial role has meant that job requirements have shifted. The company Higher Visibility has analyzed the different companies recruiting for Web 3.0 jobs, the roles they are wanting to fill, and most importantly, what skills they are looking for to fill these positions. The output has been shared with Digital Journal.

The analysis shows the most difficult to recruit for skills pertaining to Web 3.0 jobs are:

1. Developer Skills

2. Javascript

3. Marketing

4. Blockchain

5. Finance

6. Sales

7. Analyst

8. Operations

9. Front End Developer

10. Security

Looking at these hard to catch skills, the top spot is developer skills, followed by Javascript, which includes functional programming, writing code, and memory management. Marketing falls into the 3rd spot which is a key skill to help these companies grow and be successful in the competitive market.

Blockchain and Finance are next in the top 10. These are often an imperative for starting a career in this sector.

Other key skills that are beneficial for a career in Web 3.0 include ‘Analyst’, ‘Front End Developer’ skills, ‘Full Stack’, ‘Data Science’, and ‘Web3Js’.

The top ten soft skills that are currently in-demand for Web 3.0 jobs are made up of:

1. Communication Skills – 24 percent

1. Working With Teams – 24 percent

3. Fast-Paced/Dynamic – 22 percent

4. Leadership – 20 percent

5. Self-Motivated/Managing/Starting – 13 percent

6. Logical Thinking – 12 percent

7. Problem Solving – 11 percent

7. Proactive & Attention To Detail – 11 percent

9. Intellectual Curiosity – 7 percent

9. Entrepreneurial Spirit – 7 percent

Communication skills take the top spot with 24 percent of job adverts requiring this skill. Working with teams follows in the second position. Being ‘Fast-Paced’ and ‘Dynamic’ (whatever these are intended to mean) is required for 22 percent of adverts analyzed. Furthermore, 1 in 5 of the adverts we reviewed also wanted ‘leadership’ as a key skill.

In terms of specific roles, the top spot is for ‘Senior Software Engineer’, a role designed to direct software development projects, produce code and lead other engineers and developers. In the second spot is ‘Software Engineer’. This role is similar to the role in position one, and the main responsibilities are lifecycle software development, programming efficient code, and producing specifications and operational feasibility. In the third spot sits ‘Adobe Programmer’.

The skills, both hard and soft, and the diversity of roles are reflective of another key shift in IT roles and functions.